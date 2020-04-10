Billie Eilish on COVID-19 quarantine: Enjoying being alone

Everyone has their way of dealing with the current crisis that has enveloped the world thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. While we see people joining TikTok, dance and exercise to kill time, some are becoming culinary experts. Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish who slayed headlines a large part of last year and the starting of 2020 has now opened up on how she is dealing with quarantine that has left us all with a lot of time on our hands.

The teen sensation spoke about the quarantine situation on German Telekom Electronic Beats podcast and said, “I’ve been really enjoying being alone... It's been nice. I feel like everybody on the Internet has been on FaceTime all day long with their friends."

She said that she has a full-time job right now as she’s busy fostering two puppies. She said, "I haven't had this much time off since I was 12."

This January, Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards as she won all top prizes -- album, song record, best new artist. She became the only second person and the youngest to pocket such a feat.