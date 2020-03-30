After 'Contagion', here's another show 'Brooklyn 99' that predicted coronavirus crisis

From ‘Simpsons’ to ‘Contagion’, several shows and films have become a talking point as the world faces coronavirus pandemic owing to their content. The common denominating factor between these all are that they have a plot very close to what we are seeing in our real lives today.

While the spook must be getting on a lot of people, here’s one more for today.

Detective show ‘Brooklyn 99’ is another such show which has something social media users freaking out about. In its season 7, episode 3, 'Pimemento' character Adrian Pimento is seen sporting a lot of tattoos. One such tattoo that stands out reads: ‘Buy toilet paper’.

Also read: Doctor who made 'Contagion' look real now has coronavirus: If it can hit me, it can hit anybody

In one scene, the character even says: "I hate to think of the horrific event that led to a reminder of this size."

In the very recent past, a lot of European and American countries ran out of toilet paper in the panic buying that people were seen indulging in -- as a result of coronavirus hoarding and lockdown.

Also read: Prince William, Kate Middleton urge fans to 'look after' mental health amid coronavirus outbreak

Also see: 7 films in Hollywood that were made on deadly diseases