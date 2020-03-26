Doctor who made 'Contagion' look real now has coronavirus: If it can hit me, it can hit anybody

‘‘Contagion’ is too close to real’ is what most would have heard if you happen to be among the few who haven’t already seen the film that came out in 2011 about a pandemic that affects the entire world.

Now, in the scariest way possible, it’s all coming to haunt us as Dr Ian Lipkin who was the medical adviser behind the pandemic movie has contracted coronavirus.

Lipkin is the director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University, who advised director Steven Soderbergh on the film. He revealed his condition after discussing the coronavirus outbreak on Fox's ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight’.

As he spoke about the outbreak, he showed he had dry cough and then announced, "I would like to say on this show tonight, this has become very personal to me, too. Because I have COVID as of yesterday. It’s miserable."

"If it can hit me, it can hit anybody. That’s the message I want to convey," he added.

In Pictures: Famous people who tested positive for coronavirus

When asked how he got it, he said that it doesn’t matter as “this virus is all over the United States.”

On what to do, Lipkin said, "We really don’t know when we’re going to get this under control. We have porous borders between states and cities, and unless we’re consistent, we’re not gonna get ahead of this thing. The best tool we have is isolation and confinement.”

In an email to USA TODAY, he also wrote, "We must immediately enforce national shelter-in -place regulations to flatten the curve and minimize further transmission, disease, deaths and economic disruption."

Dr Ian Lipkin is a respected scientist who was brought on board of the film ‘Contagion’ so as to make it look real since the makers and the scientist called it “an effort to accurately represent the science and to make a movie that would entertain as well as educate.”