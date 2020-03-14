Famous people who tested positive for coronavirus

The world has been grappling with the outbreak of coronavirus for the past few days. It originated in Wuhan. Now, it has escaped the barriers of borders to reach at least 47 countries.

Thousands of cases have been reported worldwide. Let's have a look at the list of notable people diagnosed with the same.

Begona Gomez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Maria Begona Gomez Fernandez tested positive for the novel virus.

The confirmation came after the Spanish Prime Minister unveiled a drastic new set of measures to tackle the virus.

(Photograph:AFP)

Eshaq Jahangiri

The Vice President of Hassan Rouhani's government is stricken by COVID-19. The news was confirmed after his absence from recent top-level meetings.

(Photograph:AFP)

Olga Kurylenko

Ukrainian-born model and former 'James Bond' actress Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for Coronavirus. 

She took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she has been suffering for the past week. 

(Photograph:Others)

Nga Nguyen

Freelance writer Nga Nguyen, 27, attended Gucci and Saint Laurent catwalk shows before testing positive for coronavirus upon her return to Vietnam.

(Photograph:AFP)

Italian architect Vittorio Gregotti

Vittorio Gregotti was a famous Italian architect helped design stadium for Barcelona Olympics in 1992 and created the Marassi stadium for 1990 Football World Cup.

He died at the age of 92 on March 15 due to the novel coronavirus.

(Photograph:Others)

Nadine Dorries

British junior health minister Nadine Dorries tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating. Her 84-year-old mother also tested positive.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, recently returned to Canada from London and experienced flu-like symptoms. The prime minister, who has no symptoms, will also be in isolation for two weeks.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. Hanks said that he and Wilson, both 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert reportedly became the first player in the NBA to test positive for the virus, prompting the cancellation of the Utah Jazz game in Oklahoma City moments before tip-off.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell was the second NBA player that tested positive for the coronavirus after his Utah Jazz teammate, Rudy Gobert, became the first player to test positive. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Trey Thompkins

Real Madrid basketball team's forward player Trey Thompkins was the first EuroLeague player tested who tested positive coronavirus.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Fabio Wajngarten

Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive and is in quarantine. Wajngarten was part of a large Brazilian entourage, including cabinet ministers, that met with U.S. President Donald Trump and other senior U.S. officials at Mar-a-Lago less than a week earlier.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Peter Dutton

One of Australia's highest-profile ministers, Peter Dutton, who is in charge of home affairs, tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to hospital in the northeastern state of Queensland.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said, prompting the Premier League to announce an emergency meeting. Arsenal's first-team squad are set to self-isolate as a result of Arteta's status and the club's Hale End training center has been temporarily closed.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea's players were in self-isolation after forward Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Paulo Dybala

Argentine professional footballer and Juventus forward player Paulo Dybala tested positive.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Daniele Rugani

Italian professional footballer who plays as a centre back for Serie A club Juventus and the Italy national team, Daniele Rugani, tested positive for coronavirus.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Albin Ekdal

Albin Ekdal is a Swedish footballer who tested positive for COVID-19.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Omar Colley

Gambian professional footballer who plays as a defender for U.C. Sampdoria, Omar Colley, tested positive.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Manolo Gabbiadini

Italian professional footballer, Manolo Gabbiadini, tested positive for the novel virus.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Franck Riester

The French Minister of Culture was diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus along with five other members of the French parliament on March 9.

(Photograph:AFP)

Timo Hubers

The defender of the football team Hannover 96 became the first player in Germany to catch the coronavirus.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Thomas Kahlenberg

The former Denmark football international player recently travelled to Amsterdam and there in the Dutch city he contracted coronavirus.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics