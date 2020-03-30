Prince William, Kate Middleton urge fans to 'look after' mental health amid coronavirus outbreak

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have urged the public to 'look after' their mental health amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The couple, through their official Twitter handle on Sunday, sent out a word of advice about the importance of mental well being in these trying times.



"The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone," the statement noted. "We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health," the couple stated on their official Twitter page of Kensington Palace.

By taking simple steps each day we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.https://t.co/7WNdKBbFyT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 29, 2020 ×

"By taking simple steps each day we can all be better prepared for the times ahead," the tweet further added.

The tweet was attached with a link to the UK government's tips for slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.



The tweet comes days after William's father, Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus.

This is also the first time that a state leader has spoken openly about the importance of mental health while addressing the people of his country. William is second in line to the throne and amid the coronavirus outbreak, it is believed that the Prince has been briefed to officially take charge as his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles have been moved out of London and are now in quarantine.

In UK, the PM of the country, Boris Johnson and his health minister have both tested positive for coronavirus just a few days back.