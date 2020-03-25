Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

UK's Prince Charles, the first in line for the throne, has tested positive for coronavirus. The Prince has "displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health", a spokesman at Clarence House stated.



The Prince is 71 years old and his wife Camilla too has tested but the spokesman stated that the Duchess of Cornwall has tested negative.



Both Prince Charles and Camilla have no self -isolated themselves. The couple is currently at their home Burnham on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

Meanwhile, reacting to the news, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, stating that "she was doing fine."

"The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.” We will not be commenting further.”

Last week Monaco's Prince Albert II had tested positive for the virus. The two had even met at an event in London on March 10 and perhaps now it will be pertinent for the rest of the attendees to undergo a test.

The diagnosis makes Prince Charles the most high-profile patient in the UK.