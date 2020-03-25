Timeline: Prince Charles met Queen Elizabeth, Pierce Brosnan just 13 days back

Prince Charles is the latest high-profile celebrity to have tested positive for coronavirus. The 71 Prince, who is first in line to UK's throne, is reportedly doing fine even though he did show a few symptoms. His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles has tested negative of the virus, states the official spokesperson of Clarence House.



While it isn't clear yet from who or where the Prince got infected, the senior member of UK's royal member did meet a few prominent celebrities in the past few days. Here's a timeline of events that lead up to today's news of the Prince contracting the infection.

March 10: Prince Charles attended the Water Aid event where he delivered a lecture. The event also saw Monaco's Prince Albert II who tested positive for the virus 9 days later.



March 11: The Prince met actor Pierce Brosnan, Rolling Stones' guitarist Ronnie Wood and actress Anna Friel at Prince's Trust Awards. The Prince was photographed doing a 'Namaste' at the event and did not shake hands with anyone.

Remember, the Prince was at a celebrity @PrincesTrust Awards a few days ago. With people like @antanddec and Piers Brosnan pic.twitter.com/xx8exOdJ7u — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 25, 2020 ×

March 12: Prince Charles attends a dinner in aid of the Australian Bushfire Recovery Effort at London's Mansion House.



March 12: He met his mother, Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace

March 21-22: Prince Charles and Camilla left for Scotland to stay in isolation due to the outbreak of coronavirus.



March 25: Clarence House announces Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19. He will continue to remain in Balmoral, Scotland in self-isolation.



Following reports of Prince Charles infection, a spokesperson for the Queen at Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Her Majesty last saw her eldest son on March 12 and she continues to be in good health.