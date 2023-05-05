Has Taylor Swift moved on from her breakup with Joe Alwyn, thanks to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy?

A month ago, it was reported that American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has parted ways with her longtime boyfriend and actor Joe Alwyn. But no confirmation came from either side. Now, it is being reported that the "Blank Space" singer is dating The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy. But again, the two are yet to go public with their romance.

Fans seemingly won't have to wait too long to get clarity on this since she plans to drop major hints in Nashville, Tennessee, where the US singer ­is performing this weekend, according to The Sun.

"She and Matty are madly in love. It's super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but the timings just didn't work out. Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover," The Sun quoted the source as saying.

"Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it's been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again. But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another's jobs better than anyone and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers. They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor's last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to 'own' this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour," the source further told the publication.

Swifties, don't get too excited so soon since the singer has been linked to several Hollywood actors in the past but it was all speculations and rumours. Taylor has been in a relationship with Alwyn for over six years now.

Thousands of tweets flooded micro-blogging sites, discussing their alleged romance, as soon as the report went viral. A user tweeted, "The way this could be a real thing: - they’ve known each other for ages - we know they’re friends - they’ve been reconnecting at least the past months (been working together on music, Taylor showing up in London, matty meeting with jack in NY, so maybe also Taylor)"

Another wrote, "According to internet rumours, Taylor Swift has dated/is dating: Matty Healy Fernando Alonso Dylan O’brian Tom Brady Bradley Cooper Jaden Hardy Someone 'older' Y'all are seriously believing this. (sic)" who’s gonna tell matty healy and taylor swift that they’re dating pic.twitter.com/oFmvUTVAYu — becca ☆.*｡･ (@fakeitflowersx) May 3, 2023 the way this could be a real thing:

- they’ve known each other for ages

- we know they’re friends

- they’ve been reconnecting at least the past months (been working together on music, taylor showing up in london, matty meeting with jack in ny, so maybe also taylor) — Iris // ⎕ 🪩 (@irissversion75) May 5, 2023 According to internet rumors, Taylor Swift has dated/is dating:



Matty Healy

Fernando Alonso

Dylan O’brian

Tom Brady

Bradley Cooper

Jaden Hardy

Someone “older”



Y’all are seriously believing this… pic.twitter.com/ZxW1YN1yKE — Jake | #weloveyouariana (@jakeantihero13) May 4, 2023 On the work front, Taylor is currently travelling across US cities for her Eras Tour, which includes 52 stops in 20 cities. She released her tenth studio album, Midnights, in October last year.

