Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai: All the details on who attended the concert

Popular boy band Backstreet Boys made quite a splash last night as they performed in Mumbai, India with fans unable to contain their excitement. Celebrities from Bollywood also marked their attendance at the concert – from Shraddha Kapoor to Jacqueline Fernandez, Meezaan Jafri and others were spotted.

The boy band comprises five members – Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson. They kicked off the DNA World Tour concert held at Jio World Garden with the song “I Wanna Be With You”. They went on to perform their hits, including “Backstreet’s Back”, “I Want It That Way”, “The Call”, “Get Down”, “Incomplete”, “As Long As You Love Me”, “Drowning”, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”, “Larger Than Life” among others.

The Backstreet Boys were a huge thing back in the 90s when pop culture all around the world was booming and how. Their concert brought back a rush of emotions for a lot of people who saw their childhood dream become a reality. It’s the boy band’s first visit to India and they expressed how happy they were to be here. During the performance, the band members mentioned how excited they were to perform in front of such an engaging audience. Kevin Richardson said that next time “it won’t be just two cities but four, five and six cities.”