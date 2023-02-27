Harry Styles helps a fan propose to his girlfriend during Brisbane concert | Viral video

British singer and songwriter Harry Styles, 29, recently stopped his Brisbane gig to help a young man propose to his girlfriend in front of a massive crowd. A concert-goer shared a clip of the adorable moment on TikTok and in no time, it went viral and received thousands of likes.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the singer stopped his concert halfway after reading a placard that said, "Make my boyfriend propose." Styles then asked his team to hand over a microphone to the fan, who has been identified as Stevan Filiposki, so that he could propose to his girlfriend, Connie Morrison.

Before turning to his ladylove, the fan said, "I just want to say how good Harry Styles is." He then popped the big question as the crowd cheered. "But there's somebody I love more. Will you marry me?" he asked.

"Stevan sounds like the nicest guy ever," Styles commented before dedicating his song "Cinema" to them.

Check out the viral video below!

Harry Styles stops Brisbane concert to help a fan propose to his girlfriend - https://t.co/w9RWmZFkwx#News pic.twitter.com/wHomB3PhYf — Megamixer (@djokaymegamixer) February 27, 2023

The newly engaged couple said they couldn't believe the singer even noticed the sign on their phone. "I thought he would bypass it. It was so small compared to the signs around it," Connie said, reported by Daily Mail.

Stevan added that Styles asked him if he was "serious" about proposing before handing him the microphone.

This is not the first time Styles has stopped his concert for two lovebirds to have their special moment. Back in August, the singer played a significant role in a lucky couple's love story. During the Lisbon leg of his Love on Tour, he helped a fan propose to his girlfriend by singing Elvis Presley's "Can't help falling in love".

Concertgoers seem to have an affinity for relying on Styles for assistance during the momentous occasions of their lives. During one of his sold-out Wisconsin shows, Styles helped a fan come out of the closet and tell her mom that she is gay.

On the movie front, Styles was last seen in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman. He made his acting debut in 2017 in Dunkirk, directed by Christopher Nolan. He has also played a pivotal role in Eternals.

