WATCH | Woody Harrelson takes a dig at big pharma for COVID-19 vaccines in SNL monologue

Acclaimed Hollywood star Woody Harrelson has found himself embroiled in a controversy after he aired what many presume to be an 'anti-vax conspiracy theory' during his Saturday Night Live (SNL) monologue. The 61-year-old was hosting SNL for the fifth time when he talked about one of the 'craziest scripts' he had come across in recent times.

“So the movie goes like this: the biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes," said Harrelson.

"I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day," joked Harrelson afterwards.

And before you ask, NO I don’t watch SNL🤨 pic.twitter.com/BTLW1gT4TX — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) February 26, 2023 ×

Though Harrelson was referring to a script he received, netizens believe that it was the actor's take on the prevailing Covid-19 situation where big pharma companies have often been found pushing their medicines onto the public to widen profit margins.

Meanwhile, a section argued that Harrelson was contributing to the 'false' rhetoric that vaccines do not work.

After Harrelson's monologue went viral across social media platforms, most mainstream media houses dubbed the rambling as an 'anti-vax' conspiracy, designed to discourage the masses from taking Covid jabs.

Billionaire Elon Musk also chimed in on the controversy and tweeted “So based. Nice work" under the video.

When a netizen warned to 'get ready for meltdowns', Musk replied, “Maybe they [media outlets] don’t realise that their propaganda is wrong?”

Harrelson set the tone of the monologue early on when he called himself a 'redneck hippie' and openly talked about his 'cannabis' consumption. His statement regarding the gun laws also made the room a bit tense.

"You know, the red in me thinks you should be allowed to own guns," he said. "The blue in me thinks – squirt guns. So, I’m red and blue which makes purple. I’m purple."

(With inputs from agencies)