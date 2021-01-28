Halsey is pregnant with her first child, shares photos

Singer-songwriter Halsey is expecting her first child. The 'Be Kind' singer took to her Instagram to announce the good news. The 26-year-old surprised fans as she shared the first images of her with the baby bump.

She shared a series of baby bump photos and wrote, ''Surprise'' as the caption. Halsey tagged writer/producer Alev Aydin in the photos which made fans presume he’s the dad.

Later, Alev reposted pictures confirming he’s the father. ''Heart is so full. I love you, sweetness,'' he wrote in the comments. In response, the hitmaker wrote, "I love you!!!! And I love this mini human already!" Both of them have not yet officially announced their relationship.



In the pictures, her baby bump is on full display. In one photo she wears a stringy, rainbow-coloured top with a destructed denim and in other two, she is posing topless.



Halsey has previously gotten candid about experiencing a miscarriage while on tour in 2015 and had added that it was "most inadequate I've ever felt."

"Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this s** symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing," she had added.

However, Halsey maintained that becoming a parent was "looking like something that's gonna happen for me. That's a miracle."