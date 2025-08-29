/Guru Randhawa in trouble? Singer faces ire of netizens over alleged sexualization of minors in song Azul

Guru Randhawa has landed himself in trouble after his latest music video, Azul, garnered an angry reaction from netizens. In addition, he is also facing criticism for his derogatory lyrics in another song titled Sirra. The singer has reportedly been accused of objectifying women and inappropriate representation of school kids.

More details of Guru Randhawa being in trouble for his songs

Soon after the release of the Azul song and music video, the internet exploded with strong reactions from netizens. Many users flooded the social media platforms to call out the singer. One user wrote, "I have always hated Guru Randhawa, and now his recent music video, Azul, has given me more reasons to hate him. Objectification of women is not music. Pedophilia is not music".

Another user wrote, "Wild how Azul is viral while people ignore that #GuruRandhawa sexualized schoolgirls and compared them to alcohol. Promoting pedophilia isn’t edgy; it’s disgusting. Yet he acts high and mighty, shading others".

"Someone like Guru Randhawa, who holds such significant cultural influence, cannot afford to be so insensitive as to produce a music video that objectifies or sexualises minor schoolgirls, compares them to a liquor", wrote the third user.

It even caught actor Sonam Kapoor's attention, too, after a news publication shared on Instagram on how the singer has not only sexualised school girls but also compared them to various alcohol brands – available for sale. The actress liked the post on social media, agreeing to the 'objectification' in the song.

So far, the singer has not yet reacted to the backlash he is receiving for the song. For the unversed, Azul was released on August 6, 2025.

Has Guru Randhawa been summoned by the Ludhiana court?

As per several reports, Guru Randhawa has been summoned on September 2 by a local court in Ludhiana following a complaint against derogatory lyrics in his recently released track Sirra.

Reportedly, the complainant Rajdeep Singh Mann of Samrala has objected to certain lines of the song and has alleged that it promotes drug culture and defames the Jatt community. The lines include, "We are the sons of Jatts. We got opium as our first food when we were born."

