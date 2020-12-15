'Guardians of the Galaxy' comic confirms Star-Lord is bisexual and polyamorous

Marvel's 'Guardian of the Galaxy' Star-lord is bisexual. In the latest issue of the comic, Star-Lord, aka Peter Quill, is confirmed as bisexual and polyamorous.

At this point in the comic universe, Star-Lord is stuck on a planet called Morinus. On Morinus, he meets two humanoids, Aradia and Mors, and eventually gets into a relationship with them both. One page of the issue, written by Al Ewing, shows the trio enter the "Eighth House," which is the House of Death and Rebirth.

"It's been over a decade," Star-Lord tells Aradia and Mors of his time on Morinus. "Time to accept the truth, Aradia. Morinus is my home." "You're my home," he adds.

The trio is then shown in a bath together, as Star-Lord says, "Thanks for accepting me, guys."

"Congratulations, Peter Quill," Mors says. "The you-that-was is over."

"You're newborn," he adds. "And ready to learn our ways."

Chris Pratt plays the Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and whether or not his sexuality will be addressed in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains unknown.



While there have been several members of the LGBTQ community portrayed in the Marvel comics, representation has lacked in their on-screen counterparts. For instance, Tessa Thompson's Thor: Ragnarok character, Valkyrie, is a bisexual woman in the comics, "her sexuality isn’t explicitly addressed" in the movie, the actress said in 2017.

An openly gay character is set to appear in the upcoming Eternals movie, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said last year.

"He’s married, he’s got a family. And that is just part of who he is," Feige had revealed.