Grammys 2022: India's Falguni Shah and Ricky Kej win honours

It was a proud moment for India as two of its artists won at Grammy Awards 2022 on Sunday night in Las Vegas.



Indian-American singer Falguni Shah won the Best Children’s Music Album Grammy for ‘A Colourful World’ while Indian composer Ricky Kej won his second Grammy. Kej won in the Best New Age Album category along with rock legend Stewart Copeland.



Both the artists took to their social media pages to share their happiness. Falguni, who goes by the name Falu took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing with the Grammy trophy and wrote, "I have no words to describe today’s magic. What an honor to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World. We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU."

In pics: Grammys 2022 red carpet: Adorable celebrity couple moments from the starry night

Falguni released a self-titled solo album in 2007, blending elements of folk from across south-east Asia with Western music. She has even performed and collaborated with music maestro AR Rahman.

She is reportedly the only Indian to have been nominated in the Best Children's Music Album category twice.



While it was the first Grammy for Falu, it was Ricky Kej's second Grammy win. The US-born composer now lives in Bengaluru and has been a frequent collaborator with Stewart Copeland.

Ricky Kej shared some BTS photos on his Instagram as he prepped to attend the ceremony on Sunday.

The composer has won over 100 awards in over 20 countries across the globe. He received his first Grammy Award for his album 'Winds of Samsara' in 2015.

After Oscars, Grammys 2022 Memoriam section fails to mention Lata Mangeshkar