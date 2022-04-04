64th Annual Grammy Awards Winners List: Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo win big

Jon Batiste looks pleased with the Grammy Awards results. Photograph:( Twitter )
Grammy Awards 2022: Jon Batiste emerged as the biggest winner with 5 trophies by his side.
After the Oscars, Grammy Awards were possibly the most-awaited award shows. The Grammys 2022 did us all right with musical notes, speeches and high glamour.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards lived up to its reputation after it was shifted from January date to April because of a spike in Covid cases at the time.
Bruno Mars as part of Silk Sonic won two big awards at the Grammys 2022– Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Meanwhile, Jon Batiste won the biggest as he took home five awards – Album of the Year, Best Music Video, and others. Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance. Doja Cat and SZA won their first Grammys - Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Kiss Me More.
Now that the event has wrapped, here’s the list of Grammy Awards 2022 winners list:
Record of the Year:: Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic
Album of the Year: We Are, Jon Batiste
Song of the Year: Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Best Rock Performance:Making a Fire, Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance:The Alien, Dream Theater
Best Rock Song:Waiting on a War
Best Rock Album: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters
Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Kiss Me More, Doja Cat and SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour by Olivia Rodrigo
Best R&B Performance:Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic, Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Fight for You, H.E.R.
Best R&B Song:Leave the Door Open
Best Progressive R&B Album: Table for Two, Lucky Daye
Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance:Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance:Hurricane, Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby
Best Rap Song: Jail
Best Rap Album:Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Humpty Dumpty (Set 2), Chick Corea
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Skyline by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver by Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: Mirror Mirror by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes
Best Alternative Music Album: Daddy's Home, St. Vincent
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Alive by Rufus Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Subconsciously, Black Coffee
Best Music Video:Freedom, Jon Batiste
Best Music Film:Summer of Soul
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Queen's Gambit and Soul
Best Song Written for Visual Media:All Eyes on Me, Bo Burnham
Best Contemporary instrumental Album: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti
Best Bluegrass Album:My Bluegrass Heart, Bela Fleck
Best Traditional Blues Album: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
Best Contemporary Blues Album: 662, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Best Country Solo Performance: You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Younger Me by Brothers Osborne
Best Country Song:Cold by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album:Starting Over by Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album: Divine Tides by Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Never Lost, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Believe for It, CeCe Winans
Best Gospel Album: Believe for It, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album: My Savior, Carrie Underwood
Best Latin Pop Album: Mendo by Alex Cuba
Best Musica Urbana Album: El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Origen, Juanes
Best Regional Mexican Music Album:A Mis 80's, Vicente Fernandez
Best Tropical Latin Album: Salswing!, Ruben Blades y Rodrigo Delgado & Orquesta
Best American Roots Performance:Cry, Jon Batiste
Best American Roots Song:Cry, Jon Batiste
Best Americana Album: Native Sons, Los Lobos
Best Folk Album: They're Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Best Regional Roots Music Album:Kau Ka Pe'a, Kalani Pe'a
Best Reggae Album: Beauty in the Silence, SOJA
Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo
Best Global Music Performance: Mohabbat by Arooj Aftab
Best Children's Album: A Colorful World, Falu
Best Spoken Word Album: Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis, Don Cheadle
Best Comedy Album: Sincerely, Louis CK
Best Musical Theater Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Emily Bear
Best Instrumental Composition: Eberhard, Lyle Mays
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella: Meta Knight's Revenge, Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version), Vince Mendoza
Best Recording Package: Pakelang
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition
Best Album Notes: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
Best Historical Album:Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Best Engineering Album, Non-Classical:Love for Sale
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff
Best Remixed Recording: Passenger
Best Immersive Audio Album: Alicia
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance: Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3
Best Opera Recording: Glass: Akhnaten
Best Choral Performance: Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony Of A Thousand
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Alone Together
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Mythologies
Best Classical Compendium: Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Shaw: Narrow Sea