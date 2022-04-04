Surprise debut! Ukraine President Zelensky makes virtual appearance at Grammys 2022

While we did know that The Recording Academy was donating for the cause of Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis with their neighbour country Russia, it was a surprise when the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky made his debut at the Grammys stage. He appeared via video call as those present looked on and listened to what he had to say.

Zelensky started with, “The war. What’s more opposite to music?” as he went on to add an explanation of how war silences music and music can end war. He said, “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway.”

He added, “Anyway, we defend out freedom. To live. To love. To sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence,” he said before urging, “Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence. And then peace will come.” LIVE Grammy Awards 2022 updates

Zelensky ended by naming several Ukrainian cities saying, “I have dream of them living, and free. Free like you on the Grammy stage.”

It is being reported by Deadline that the portion was taped in a bunker two days ago and bounced around to various points to ensure that no one could trace the clip’s origins. It made its way to Las Vegas for the Grammys show just in time for the world to take notice.

After Zelensky wrapped his speech, singer John Legend gave a moving piece that had a reading from a poet who escaped from the country just days before. It was followed by photos of people from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Nas, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, J Balvin, BTS, Brandi Carlile and more performed their hits on the Grammys stage.