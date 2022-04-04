LIVE Grammy Awards 2022 updates: Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist, Pop Album

Olivia Rodrigo at Grammys 2022 red carpet Photograph: Twitter
Music's biggest night, the Grammy Awards has seen several delays thanks to the pandemic, But it is here finally. Live from Los Angeles, the night is set to honour some of the biggest artists of the year and have performances by Doja Cat, BTS, Justin Bieber and more. Catch all the live updates here.
Apr 04, 2022, 07:54 AM
Best R&B Album goes to Jasmine Sullivan.
Congrats Best R&B Album winner - 'Heaux Tales' @jsullivanmusic 💚 #GRAMMYshttps://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/gospVmC9dC— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Apr 04, 2022, 07:51 AM
Billy Porter pulls all stops at Grammy Awards 2022 in an all pink ensemble as he comes to present Best R&B Aklbum award,
Bow down to Broadway royalty @theebillyporter! 👑 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/EkIzd5voiH— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Apr 04, 2022, 07:24 AM
President Zelensky may have not appeared at Oscars 2022, but The Recording Company which organises Grammy Awards ensured he was there, giving out a message of peace.
The Ukrainian President introduced John Legnd's perfromance on stage.
Apr 04, 2022, 07:09 AM
Best Rap Performance at Grammy awards 2022 goes to Kendrick Lamar for 'Family Ties'. Lamar dedicates the award to the women who have raised him.
Congrats Best Rap Performance winner - "Family Ties" @babykeem ft. @kendricklamar #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/9M8RpeRrR4— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Apr 04, 2022, 06:51 AM
He came, he performed and he conquered. Lil NasX everyone, lighting up our lives and the Grammys 2022 stage
.@LilNasX got what we’re waiting for. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Y5oG0PU3zV— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
.@lilnasx has more than just a couple #GRAMMYs on him. In the past two years, he's collected 11 nominations 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lxCQYNCgoe— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Apr 04, 2022, 06:49 AM
Bringing legendary icons together to uplift today's brightest acts. This is what the #GRAMMYs are all about. @thebonnieraitt @jonimitchell pic.twitter.com/c94183ozrg— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
The legends Bonnie Raitt and Joni Mitchell are here to grace Grammys Awars 2022.
Apr 04, 2022, 06:42 AM
The Best New Artist Grammy goes to Olivia Rodrigo. No prizes for guessing this one!
Congrats Best New Artist - @oliviarodrigo 💜 #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/WO1vkOjzjs— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Apr 04, 2022, 06:40 AM
Did Donatella Versace strip Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion live on stage? She sure did!
Apr 04, 2022, 06:32 AM
Oscar winner Billie Eilish gets a standing ovation (and may we add rightly so ) for her electrifying performance at the Grammys!
#BillieEilish that's it. That's the tweet. ♥️ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xJ3WngHBJa— 102.7 KIIS FM (@1027KIISFM) April 4, 2022
Apr 04, 2022, 06:30 AM
Music's most prestigious awards ceremony comes with the entertainment world on edge, just a week after a shocking twist at the Oscars that saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock onstage over a bad joke. The incident is sure to prompt stiffer stage security and script vetting in Sin City, but there's always a little room at the Grammys for things to get... weird.
Here's a guide to the event, which comedian Trevor Noah will host
Five things to watch for at the Grammys
Apr 04, 2022, 06:26 AM
Congrats Best Country Album winner - 'Starting Over' @ChrisStapleton #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/RenOHCkBoi— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Apr 04, 2022, 06:18 AM
BTS is here to bless the ARMY with their electrifying performance, COVID-19 notwithstanding! The K-pop group gives a smooth performance of 'Butter' and no one's complaining.
Name a group ~smoother~ than @bts_bighit, we dare you. #BTSARMY #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/OYBNl7XJfk— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Apr 04, 2022, 06:14 AM
'Leave the door open' by Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars fetches Song of The Year award
Congrats Song Of The Year winner (A Songwriter(s) Award): "Leave The Door Open" - @AndersonPaak, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & @BrunoMars, songwriters (@silksonic) #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/sctGPTA68W— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Apr 04, 2022, 06:09 AM
Olivia Rodrigo's performance was special in every sense of the term. This was her debut performance at the Grammys and she hit all the right notes.
#Livies, how you doing? 💜 RT if you're watching the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/SOIdj1fPhQ— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Apr 04, 2022, 06:07 AM
Music's biggest night as an unusual host this year- Trevor Noah who will bring in jokes in ample at the awards night.
Your #GRAMMYs host has arrived! pic.twitter.com/PFNKn6xNLf— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 4, 2022