Grammys red carpet 2022: 10 breathtaking looks from the musicial night
Stars hit the red carpet of the music's biggest night on Monday, April 4. From Lady Gaga's elegant look to Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo all black look, the celebrities came up with some awe-inspiring styles.
As promised, Halsey walked the red carpet of Grammys 2022 after a long gap of three years. The diva, who recently went through the surgery, was looking breathtaking in a strapless black dress with a stylish hat.
(Photograph:AFP)
Jared Leto
Jared Leto again proved that age is just a number for him. The 50-year-old actor walked the red carpet in a dazzling black ensemble featuring a sheer shirt with stone detailing paired with black pants and a heavy jacket.
(Photograph:AFP)
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish was black a beauty. Following the trend of her oversize and baggy look, the young singer looked stylish in a trench coat which she over her black dress and matched it up with boots and stylish retro style black glasses.
(Photograph:AFP)
Megan Stallion
Megan Stallion's leopard look was just dazzling like her. The singer showed off her boldness in a one-shouldered dress with a thigh-high slit. She accessorised her look with some bangles and necklaces.
(Photograph:AFP)
BTS
BTS is here! The seven K-pop band members walked the red carpet together in a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble with the boots.
(Photograph:AFP)
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber attended the event wearing an oversized pant suit with a pink beanie - cute!
(Photograph:AFP)
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga proved that she is the only queen of the red carpet! Gaga walked the red carpet with all her elegance wearing a one-shoulder shiny black and white gown by Armani Privé. She accessorised her look with matching Tiffany jewellery.
(Photograph:AFP)
Olivia Rodrigo
The big winner of the night, Olivia Rodrigo made heads turn on the red carpet with her simplicity. Rodrigo looked beautiful in a black dress with purple detailing on the front.
(Photograph:AFP)
Lil Nas X
Like always, Lil Nax X donned a heavily pearl-encrusted Balmain all-white two-piece suit that also featured a big butterfly in the front.
(Photograph:AFP)
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen gave a princess vibe at the 2022 Grammys red carpet with a strapless heavy pink ball gown that featured a long trail and a dramatic ruffles.