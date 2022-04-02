Who will win, what Kanye will do? Five things to watch for at the Grammys

Kanye antics

Kanye West, whose legal name is now Ye, released an album both this year and last, but it's his questionable behavior that has made him music's chaos agent at-large.

He scored five nominations this year, most for his album 'Donda' -- and will face off with longtime nemesis Taylor Swift in the best album category, where she has her sole 2022 chance at Grammys gold for "evermore." Neither are necessarily favorites to win the coveted prize.

But ever since West's infamous "I'mma let you finish" stunt at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009 -- when he walked onstage and interrupted the then 19-year-old, who was accepting the award for Best Female Video -- all the world's Ye's stage.

For weeks, the mercurial West has been airing personal attacks on comedian Pete Davidson, who is dating West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The Recording Academy had reportedly removed West from the performance lineup over his sometimes troubling behavior, but some sources said he could still join the lineup at the last minute.

And in any event, he's still invited to the ceremony. Even with seven-second broadcast delays and bleeps, if the Oscars taught us anything, it's that anything can happen.

(Photograph:AFP)