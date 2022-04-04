Grammys 2022: Trevor Noah mentions Oscars slapgate 'We’re keeping people’s names out of our mouths'

Trevor Noah took it upon himself to subtly name the Oscars slapgate at the 64th annual Grammy Awards as he hosts the eventful ceremony.

During his opening monologue, Trevor Noah started with, “We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” as he received a huge applause. This was in reference to the Will Smith and Chris Rock slapping scandal that rocked The Academy’s night that celebrates films and cinema in general and the people associated with it. LIVE Grammy Awards 2022 updates

The music awards night was kicked off with Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo hitting it out of the park with their electrifying performances. Slated to perform also are J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood, and Rachel Zegler.

Watch out this space for list of Grammy 2022 winners.