Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion have a fashion face off in matching Versace at the Grammys 2022

We talk of Grammys and we don’t talk of high glamour, well that’s not possible! The night just got more epic as musical stars Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion took to the Grammys 2022 stage in matching outfits.

They had a fashion faceoff in matching Versace outfits which they showed they weren’t aware of but we all know how unlikely is that!

For Grammys 2022, the pair stunned us in the same black dress and shiny leggings. They accessorised the look in similar fashion too – with oversized safety pins and chunky jewellery.

Then the designer legend Donatella Versace herself took to the Grammys stage and personalised their looks. The designer removed the bottom of Dua's dress, turning it into a mini-dress. When the bottom of Megan's dress was removed, she was left with an asymmetrical look that looked equally stunning as before.

The stunt they pulled on stage was a tribute to a similar one that happened at the 1998 MTV VMAs. At that time, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston found themselves onstage in the same dress and responded by adjusting their outfits live for the crowd.

