After Oscars, Grammys 2022 Memoriam section fails to mention Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi Published: Apr 04, 2022, 09:52 AM(IST)

File photo of Lata Mangeshkar. Photograph:( IANS )

Much like Grammys 2022, Oscar awards last Sunday forgot to mention Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar in the memorial section. 

After Oscars 2022, it was Grammys 2022 that chose to not mention legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar's name in the Memoriam section. 

Last week, the Academy had failed to mention Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar in the Memoriam section and the Recording Academy which organises the Grammys seems to have followed suit.

Grammys Awards took place in Las Vegas on Sunday and the Memoriam section paid tribute to songs by the late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim, performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler. Taylor Hawkins and Tom Parker were also remembered but strangely enough, Mangeshkar did not get a mention - who perhaps has a bigger repertoire of songs than any of these musicians had in their lifetime. 

Needless to say, Indian fans were miffed at the exclusion and expressed their displeasure on social media. 

Mangeshkar considered one of the greatest singers of all time had been awarded India's highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna for her contribution to music. Mangeshkar had sung in over 35 languages during her career which spanned over 6 decades. She passed away earlier in February 2022. 

