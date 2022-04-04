Grammys 2022 red carpet: Adorable celebrity couple moments from the starry night

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just looked aww-dorable. Chrissy, who looked like a princess in a ball gown walked the red carpet with her prince charming John Legend, who was decked up in an all-black look.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian always attract all the eyes with their PDA filled romance. Twinning in black, Kourtney was wearing a stylish black jumpsuit with front cutouts and a deep neck, meanwhile, Barker wore black and gave his look a twist with a pink jacket.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber showed off their romantic side on the Grammys red carpet. The couple shared a passionate kiss as they posed for the shutterbugs on the red carpet.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher walked hand in hand at the red carpet. Carrie, who is one of the big nominees of the night was looking stunning in a yellow ball gown with glittery top. Meanwhile her husband, Fisher was looking handsome in black tuxedo.
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum won the hearts with their romance on the Grammys red carpet. Paris, was looking breathtaking, showed off her perfect carves in a bodyhugging Atelier Zuhra's silver sheer gown with a cape. Carter was looking dashing in the black suit.