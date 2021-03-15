Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift create history; the full list of winners

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Mar 15, 2021, 09.56 AM(IST)

Beyonce and Taylor Swift create history at 2021 Grammy Awards Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

In a pandemic struck virtual ceremony on Sunday, the Grammys awarded the best of the music world.Here is the complete list of winners 

In a pandemic struck virtual ceremony on Sunday, the Grammys awarded the best of the music world. The Queen Beyonce took home her 28th Grammy on a night that saw Megan Thee Stallion clench the big award of the Best New Artist. 

The best pop performance award went to Harry Styles for 'Watermelon Sugar'. Styles opened the ceremony with a performance from his home, with a feather boa wrapped around his neck. 

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' was declared as the album of the year while Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande beat popular band BTS as they took home best pop duo/group performance. Gaga and Grande became the first female duo to win in this category. 


Here is the complete list of winners: Grammy Awards 2021


Record of the Year: "Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish 

Album of the Year: "Folklore" — Taylor Swift 

Song of the Year:  "I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.

Best New Artist:  Megan Thee Stallion 

Best Pop Solo Performance: "Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles 

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: "American Standard" — James Taylor

Best Pop Vocal Album: "Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa

Best Dance Recording: "10%" — Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis 

Best Dance/Electronic Album: "Bubba" — Kaytranada

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: "Live at the Royal Albert Hall" — Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance: "Shameika" — Fiona Apple

Best Metal Performance: "Bum-Rush" — Body Count

Best Rock Song: "Stay High" — Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album: "The New Abnormal" — The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album: "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" — Fiona Apple

Best R&B Performance: "Black Parade" — Beyoncé

Best Traditional R&B Performance: "Anything for You" — Ledisi

Best R&B Song: "Better Than I Imagined" — Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Progressive R&B Album: "It Is What It Is" — Thundercat

Best R&B Album: "Bigger Love" — John Legend

Best Rap Performance: "Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best Melodic Rap Performance: "Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak 

Best Rap Song: "Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best Rap Album: "King's Disease" — Nas 

Best Country Solo Performance: "When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill 

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Best Country Song: "Crowded Table" — The Highwomen 

Best Country Album: "Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert

Best New Age Album: "More Guitar Stories" — Jim "Kimo" West 

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: "All Blues" — Chick Corea, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album: "Secrets are the Best Stories" — Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez 

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: "Trilogy 2" — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: "Data Lords" — Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album: "Four Questions" — Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best Gospel Performance/Song:  "Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: "There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton

Best Gospel Album: "Gospel According to PJ" — PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: "Jesus is King" — Kanye West 

Best Roots Gospel Album: "Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)" — Fisk Jubilee Singers

Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album: "YHLQMDLG" — Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: "La Conquista del Espacio"

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): "Un Canto por México, Vol. 1" — Natalia Lafourcade 

Best Tropical Latin Album: "40" — Grupo Niche 

Best American Roots Performance: "I Remember Everything" — John Prine

Best American Roots Song: "I Remember Everything" — John Prine

Best Americana Album: "World on the Ground" — Sarah Jarosz 

Best Bluegrass Album: "Home" — Billy Strings 

Best Traditional Blues Album: "Rawer than Raw" — Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album: "Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?" — Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album: "All the Good Times" — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album: "Atmosphere" — New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Best Reggae Album: "Got to Be Tough" — Toots & The Maytals

Best Global Music Album: "Twice as Tall" — Burna Boy

Best Children's Album: "All the Ladies" — Joanie Leeds 

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling): "Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most

Destructive Industry on Earth" — Rachel Maddow

Best Comedy Album: "Black Mitzvah" — Tiffany Haddish

Best Musical Theater Album: "Jagged Little Pill" 

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: "Jojo Rabbit" — Various artists 

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: "Joker" — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer 

Best Song Written for Visual Media: "No Time to Die" (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish

Best Instrumental Composition: "Sputnik" — Maria Schneider

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: "Donna Lee" — John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: "He Won't Hold You" — Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody

Best Recording Package: "Vols. 11 & 12" — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions) 

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: "Ode to Joy" — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)

Best Album Notes: "Dead Man's Pop" — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements) 

Best Historical Album: "It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers" — Mister Rogers

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Andrew Watt

Topics

Read in App