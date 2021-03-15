Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift create history; the full list of winners

In a pandemic struck virtual ceremony on Sunday, the Grammys awarded the best of the music world. The Queen Beyonce took home her 28th Grammy on a night that saw Megan Thee Stallion clench the big award of the Best New Artist.



The best pop performance award went to Harry Styles for 'Watermelon Sugar'. Styles opened the ceremony with a performance from his home, with a feather boa wrapped around his neck.



Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' was declared as the album of the year while Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande beat popular band BTS as they took home best pop duo/group performance. Gaga and Grande became the first female duo to win in this category.



Here is the complete list of winners: Grammy Awards 2021



Record of the Year: "Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish



Album of the Year: "Folklore" — Taylor Swift



Song of the Year: "I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.



Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion



Best Pop Solo Performance: "Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: "American Standard" — James Taylor



Best Pop Vocal Album: "Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa



Best Dance Recording: "10%" — Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis



Best Dance/Electronic Album: "Bubba" — Kaytranada



Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: "Live at the Royal Albert Hall" — Snarky Puppy



Best Rock Performance: "Shameika" — Fiona Apple



Best Metal Performance: "Bum-Rush" — Body Count



Best Rock Song: "Stay High" — Brittany Howard



Best Rock Album: "The New Abnormal" — The Strokes



Best Alternative Music Album: "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" — Fiona Apple



Best R&B Performance: "Black Parade" — Beyoncé



Best Traditional R&B Performance: "Anything for You" — Ledisi



Best R&B Song: "Better Than I Imagined" — Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello



Best Progressive R&B Album: "It Is What It Is" — Thundercat



Best R&B Album: "Bigger Love" — John Legend



Best Rap Performance: "Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé



Best Melodic Rap Performance: "Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak



Best Rap Song: "Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé



Best Rap Album: "King's Disease" — Nas



Best Country Solo Performance: "When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill



Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber



Best Country Song: "Crowded Table" — The Highwomen



Best Country Album: "Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert



Best New Age Album: "More Guitar Stories" — Jim "Kimo" West



Best Improvised Jazz Solo: "All Blues" — Chick Corea, soloist



Best Jazz Vocal Album: "Secrets are the Best Stories" — Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez



Best Jazz Instrumental Album: "Trilogy 2" — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade



Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: "Data Lords" — Maria Schneider Orchestra



Best Latin Jazz Album: "Four Questions" — Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra



Best Gospel Performance/Song: "Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music



Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: "There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton



Best Gospel Album: "Gospel According to PJ" — PJ Morton



Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: "Jesus is King" — Kanye West



Best Roots Gospel Album: "Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)" — Fisk Jubilee Singers



Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album: "YHLQMDLG" — Bad Bunny



Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: "La Conquista del Espacio"



Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): "Un Canto por México, Vol. 1" — Natalia Lafourcade



Best Tropical Latin Album: "40" — Grupo Niche

Best American Roots Performance: "I Remember Everything" — John Prine



Best American Roots Song: "I Remember Everything" — John Prine



Best Americana Album: "World on the Ground" — Sarah Jarosz



Best Bluegrass Album: "Home" — Billy Strings



Best Traditional Blues Album: "Rawer than Raw" — Bobby Rush



Best Contemporary Blues Album: "Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?" — Fantastic Negrito



Best Folk Album: "All the Good Times" — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings



Best Regional Roots Music Album: "Atmosphere" — New Orleans Nightcrawlers



Best Reggae Album: "Got to Be Tough" — Toots & The Maytals



Best Global Music Album: "Twice as Tall" — Burna Boy



Best Children's Album: "All the Ladies" — Joanie Leeds



Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling): "Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most

Destructive Industry on Earth" — Rachel Maddow

Best Comedy Album: "Black Mitzvah" — Tiffany Haddish

Best Musical Theater Album: "Jagged Little Pill"

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: "Jojo Rabbit" — Various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: "Joker" — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media: "No Time to Die" (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish

Best Instrumental Composition: "Sputnik" — Maria Schneider

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: "Donna Lee" — John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: "He Won't Hold You" — Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody



Best Recording Package: "Vols. 11 & 12" — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: "Ode to Joy" — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)

Best Album Notes: "Dead Man's Pop" — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)



Best Historical Album: "It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers" — Mister Rogers



Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Andrew Watt