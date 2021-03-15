Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift create history; the full list of winners

Beyonce and Taylor Swift create history at 2021 Grammy Awards Photograph:( AFP )
In a pandemic struck virtual ceremony on Sunday, the Grammys awarded the best of the music world.Here is the complete list of winners
In a pandemic struck virtual ceremony on Sunday, the Grammys awarded the best of the music world. The Queen Beyonce took home her 28th Grammy on a night that saw Megan Thee Stallion clench the big award of the Best New Artist.
The best pop performance award went to Harry Styles for 'Watermelon Sugar'. Styles opened the ceremony with a performance from his home, with a feather boa wrapped around his neck.
Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' was declared as the album of the year while Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande beat popular band BTS as they took home best pop duo/group performance. Gaga and Grande became the first female duo to win in this category.
Record of the Year: "Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
Album of the Year: "Folklore" — Taylor Swift
Song of the Year: "I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.
Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance: "Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: "American Standard" — James Taylor
Best Pop Vocal Album: "Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa
Best Dance Recording: "10%" — Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album: "Bubba" — Kaytranada
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: "Live at the Royal Albert Hall" — Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance: "Shameika" — Fiona Apple
Best Metal Performance: "Bum-Rush" — Body Count
Best Rock Song: "Stay High" — Brittany Howard
Best Rock Album: "The New Abnormal" — The Strokes
Best Alternative Music Album: "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" — Fiona Apple
Best R&B Performance: "Black Parade" — Beyoncé
Best Traditional R&B Performance: "Anything for You" — Ledisi
Best R&B Song: "Better Than I Imagined" — Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Progressive R&B Album: "It Is What It Is" — Thundercat
Best R&B Album: "Bigger Love" — John Legend
Best Rap Performance: "Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best Melodic Rap Performance: "Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Song: "Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best Rap Album: "King's Disease" — Nas
Best Country Solo Performance: "When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
Best Country Song: "Crowded Table" — The Highwomen
Best Country Album: "Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert
Best New Age Album: "More Guitar Stories" — Jim "Kimo" West
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: "All Blues" — Chick Corea, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album: "Secrets are the Best Stories" — Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: "Trilogy 2" — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: "Data Lords" — Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album: "Four Questions" — Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Best Gospel Performance/Song: "Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: "There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton
Best Gospel Album: "Gospel According to PJ" — PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: "Jesus is King" — Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album: "Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)" — Fisk Jubilee Singers
Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album: "YHLQMDLG" — Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: "La Conquista del Espacio"
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): "Un Canto por México, Vol. 1" — Natalia Lafourcade
Best Tropical Latin Album: "40" — Grupo Niche
Best American Roots Performance: "I Remember Everything" — John Prine
Best American Roots Song: "I Remember Everything" — John Prine
Best Americana Album: "World on the Ground" — Sarah Jarosz
Best Bluegrass Album: "Home" — Billy Strings
Best Traditional Blues Album: "Rawer than Raw" — Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album: "Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?" — Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album: "All the Good Times" — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album: "Atmosphere" — New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Best Reggae Album: "Got to Be Tough" — Toots & The Maytals
Best Global Music Album: "Twice as Tall" — Burna Boy
Best Children's Album: "All the Ladies" — Joanie Leeds
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling): "Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most
Destructive Industry on Earth" — Rachel Maddow
Best Comedy Album: "Black Mitzvah" — Tiffany Haddish
Best Musical Theater Album: "Jagged Little Pill"
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: "Jojo Rabbit" — Various artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: "Joker" — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media: "No Time to Die" (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish
Best Instrumental Composition: "Sputnik" — Maria Schneider
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: "Donna Lee" — John Beasley
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: "He Won't Hold You" — Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody
Best Recording Package: "Vols. 11 & 12" — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: "Ode to Joy" — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)
Best Album Notes: "Dead Man's Pop" — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)
Best Historical Album: "It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers" — Mister Rogers
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Andrew Watt