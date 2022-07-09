Google marks BTS ARMY's anniversary with purple hearts & special voice notes by RM, Jimin and others

On the occasion of the ninth anniversary of BTS' ARMY, Goggle has made some changes to the 'BTS' search page. Now, you get to see a shower of purple hearts on your browser every time you search for the K-pop band on the search engine. There is a purple heart located on top of the 'BTS' search page that has over 1,42,00,00,000 results.

When you press the purple heart, you will witness your screen being showered with purple heart-shaped balloons. Some balloons even have mics inside them and when you click one, you can hear BTS members saying their favourite line, "I purple you."

Google also left fans astonished by releasing a new street view for the ARMY who wished to go on a virtual tour of the band’s best artworks. "Tour the favourite places of BTS," the text on the virtual tour banner read.

For those unaware, July 9 marks ARMY's anniversary. And, this time, the band has collaborated with Google to give delightful gifts to their fans. And, ARMY is having a gala time breaking the secret Easter Egg on the search engine.

Elissa Wolf, Google’s lead, who worked on this BTS collaboration, spoke to Variety and shared that BTS has a positive energy that Google wanted to bring to the Search. She said, “BTS has such a positive energy, and we wanted to bring a bit of that to Search. I’m a fan myself, so I was thrilled to be able to work on this project!”

For the unversed, the 'I Purple You' phrase was first shared by V in 2016. V had explained back then that the phrase means "I will trust and love you for a long time."