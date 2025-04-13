The cast of the upcoming Godzilla x Kong sequel just got even bigger. Actress Alycia Debnam-Carey, star of Fear the Walking Dead and Apple Cider Vinegar, and actor Matthew Modine, well known for his performances in Stranger Things and Oppenheimer, have officially joined the film.

They join an already impressive lineup that includes Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Stevens, Jack O'Connell, and Delroy Lindo. The film will be the third instalment in the Godzilla x Kong series and the eighth entry in Legendary Studios’ broader MonsterVerse, which began with Godzilla (2014) and has earned an enormous $2.5 billion globally.

Plot leak teases Godzilla as antagonist

A recent plot leak suggests a bold new direction for the MonsterVerse. In the upcoming film, Godzilla is rumoured to take on the role of the primary antagonist, driven by fury at humanity’s constant meddling with nature. This unleashes a war between Titans and military forces, with Kong caught in the middle. Although he shares Godzilla’s resentment, Kong struggles with whether to continue coexisting with humans or to turn against them.

Mothra returns

Mothra is also expected to make a dramatic return, reportedly clashing with both Godzilla and Kong before ultimately helping convince them to join forces to stop the other Titans and save humanity. One of the film’s epic battles is said to take place in the Roman Colosseum.

Godzilla x Kong 2 is slated for a 2026 release. The screenplay is penned by David Callaham, the writer behind major hits like Mortal Kombat, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

