Movies have always had the power to move people, but some are so powerful and emotionally intense that, despite being well-made and often considered masterpieces, they are hard to revisit. These films, through their raw realism, disturbing subject matter, or exploration of the human psyche, linger in your mind long after the credits roll.

So take a look at six films that, while brilliant, are cinematic gut punches you’ll likely never want to experience again.

The Road (2009)

The Road (2009) Photograph: (X/primevideo)

Based on the novel by Cormac McCarthy, this brilliant post-apocalyptic film is unlike anything you’ve seen in the genre. It is a depressing and haunting tale of survival that showcases the depths of cruelty and desperation people fall into when faced with never-ending hopelessness.

Come and See (1985)

Come and See (1985) Photograph: (X/primevideo)

This critically acclaimed and intense war film is set during the German occupation of Byelorussia in World War II. It grips you with its raw and brutal portrayal of battle and the sadistic cruelty that war brings out in people.

Precious (2009)

Precious (2009) Photograph: (X/primevideo)

Movies that deal with physical and psychological abuse are always tough to watch, but this incredible film’s raw realism in portraying someone who has endured years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of those meant to protect her will haunt you for days.

Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Grave of the Fireflies (1988) Photograph: (X/Netflix)

This animated film will challenge any preconceived notions you have about the genre. Set in post-WWII Japan, the movie follows the struggle for survival and the tragedy of war through the eyes of two orphaned siblings. The beautifully animated story is haunting and heartbreaking.

Hotel Rwanda (2004)

Hotel Rwanda (2004) Photograph: (X/primevideo)

This biopic on the life of hotelier Paul Rusesabagina and his wife Tatiana, who housed over 1,000 refugees during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, takes you on an emotional rollercoaster. Its haunting and raw portrayal of one of the bloodiest and most horrifying genocides in modern history will stay with you long after seeing it.

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Requiem for a Dream (2000) Photograph: (X/primevideo)

This brilliant psychological drama offers an unfiltered and surreal look at drug addiction, showing how it slowly destroys lives and blurs the line between sanity and madness. Devastating to watch, it is a film few people choose to revisit.

