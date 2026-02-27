/Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young-Byun Yo Han legally complete marriage registration; actor's agency issues statement

Renowned South Korean girl group Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young and actor Byun Ho Yan, who had in December last year confirmed their relationship with marriage in mind through their agencies, have given a surprise to their fans. The actor's agency issued a statement confirming their marriage.

Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han are officially a married couple!

Byun Yo Han's agency, TEAMHOPE, issued a statement, “The two completed their marriage registration today based on deep trust and love for each other,” as per the report of The Chosun Daily. It further stated, "While we are cautious about causing any fatigue due to the continuous news, the two actors wished to share the news first with fans who have always supported them with great love, so we are informing you accordingly."

In regard to their wedding plans in the future, the statement mentioned, "No specific time or venue has been confirmed. They are cautiously considering a simple wedding ceremony in the form of a worship service to share gratitude with family. As the two begin a new journey in life, they will strive to repay the support and love received with a more mature attitude. We sincerely thank you for your interest and kindly ask for your warm support as the couple walks firmly together in love."

Soon after the news of their marriage spread, fans took to social media platforms to congratulate and bless them. One user wrote, "OMG, I'm bawling. Tiffany and Byun Yo Han are married today! The first Soshi member to tie the knot – it feels like a total dream. "Ahh, congrats to you too." Another user wrote, "These days, the trend is simple weddings. They say they're putting more effort into the destination. "Good idea!!" wrote the third user.

All about Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han

Tiffany Young is an American singer-songwriter and actress of Korean descent. Born and raised in California, she was discovered by South Korean entertainment agency SM Entertainment at the age of fifteen and subsequently moved to South Korea.

Young remains a member of Girls' Generation; she left SM Entertainment in October 2017. She joined Paradigm Talent Agency and signed with record label Transparent Arts prior to the release of her 2019 extended play Lips on Lips.

Byun Yo Han is best known for his roles in the television series Misaeng: Incomplete Life (2014), Six Flying Dragons (2015–2016), Mr. Sunshine (2018), and Black Out (2024). He made his acting debut in 2011 and appeared in over 30 short films as a student of the Korea National University of Arts.