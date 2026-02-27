/Wiz Khalifa’s appeal against 9-month jail sentence rejected by Romanian court: What’s the matter?

American rapper Wiz Khalifa’s appeal to overturn his nine-month jail sentence was rejected by a Romanian court on Thursday (Feb. 26). The rapper filed the appeal three months after he was sentenced in December 2025, more than a year after he was arrested and charged with illegal drug possession in Romania.

Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, faced serious charges after he was stopped by Romanian police in July 2024 for smoking cannabis on stage at the Beach, Please! Festival in Constanța County.

In an appeal filed last month against the December conviction, judges said that his request to cancel the sentence was inadmissible and that his request to suspend the sentence had no valid legal basis.

Khalifa’s team has not yet responded to the court’s decision.

Wiz Khalifa sentenced on drug possession charges

In July 2024, the rapper was charged with illegal drug possession in Romania, where he was headlining the Beach, Please! Festival in Costinești. At the time, he allegedly had more than 18 grams of cannabis in his possession and consumed some on stage. Under Romanian law, cannabis is considered a “risk drug.”

"During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed (onstage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette," DIICOT, Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, said in its statement.

In April 2025, a lower court in Constanta County fined the American rapper 3,600 lei ($830) for “illegal possession of dangerous drugs." However, the matter was escalated.

Khalifa also issued an apology, saying that he did not mean to disrespect the country’s laws.