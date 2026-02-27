/Former U-Kiss member Dongho responds to ex-wife's allegations of infidelity and marital abuse

Shin Dongho, a former South Korean singer who gained recognition globally for being part of the boy band U-KISS, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The idol is in the midst of controversy after his ex-wife accused him of infidelity and marital abuse. Dongho has not responded to the allegations and explained it.

What did Dongho say about the allegations by his ex-wife?

The former singer had denied the allegations by his ex-wife that he had an affair during their marriage and failed to properly pay child support after their divorce. Taking to an Instagram post, he stated, "To clear my misunderstanding, I never had an affair, and claims about visitation rights, child support and abuse are all false."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He added that he is now planning to file a criminal complaint for the spread of false information and defamation. Tagging his ex-wife, he wrote, "If you’re going to switch your account to private and hide, what gave you the nerve to do this? Until now, I’ve endured it with good intentions, but I can’t tolerate it any longer." Earlier, his ex-wife shared on social media that the main reason for their divorce was because of infidelity and failing to provide adequate child support afterward.

For the unversed, Dongho got married to a non-celebrity in 2015 and has a son. They got divorced in 2018.

All about Dongho

Dongho became a trainee for NH Media and was chosen as one of the potential members for an upcoming boyband. He joined U-KISS in 2008 and stayed for five years. He had appeared in reality shows such as Idol Maknae Rebellion, Raising Idol, and Sonyeon Sonyeo Gayo Baekseo.

His first acting role was a middle-school student in Villain and Widow, and he performed in the MBC drama Royal Family. He voiced the lead character in a 3-D animation movie, Hong Gil Dong 2084, in

2011.