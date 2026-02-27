Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Former U-Kiss member Dongho responds to ex-wife's allegations of infidelity and marital abuse

Former U-Kiss member Dongho responds to ex-wife's allegations of infidelity and marital abuse

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Feb 27, 2026, 13:53 IST | Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 14:00 IST
Former U-Kiss member Dongho responds to ex-wife's allegations of infidelity and marital abuse

Shin Dongho Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Shin Dongho, the former singer of South Korean boy band U-KISS, has responded to the allegations of his ex-wife over infidelity and failure of adequate child support. Read to know more. 

Shin Dongho, a former South Korean singer who gained recognition globally for being part of the boy band U-KISS, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The idol is in the midst of controversy after his ex-wife accused him of infidelity and marital abuse. Dongho has not responded to the allegations and explained it.

What did Dongho say about the allegations by his ex-wife?

The former singer had denied the allegations by his ex-wife that he had an affair during their marriage and failed to properly pay child support after their divorce. Taking to an Instagram post, he stated, "To clear my misunderstanding, I never had an affair, and claims about visitation rights, child support and abuse are all false."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He added that he is now planning to file a criminal complaint for the spread of false information and defamation. Tagging his ex-wife, he wrote, "If you’re going to switch your account to private and hide, what gave you the nerve to do this? Until now, I’ve endured it with good intentions, but I can’t tolerate it any longer." Earlier, his ex-wife shared on social media that the main reason for their divorce was because of infidelity and failing to provide adequate child support afterward.

Trending Stories

For the unversed, Dongho got married to a non-celebrity in 2015 and has a son. They got divorced in 2018.

All about Dongho

Dongho became a trainee for NH Media and was chosen as one of the potential members for an upcoming boyband. He joined U-KISS in 2008 and stayed for five years. He had appeared in reality shows such as Idol Maknae Rebellion, Raising Idol, and Sonyeon Sonyeo Gayo Baekseo.

His first acting role was a middle-school student in Villain and Widow, and he performed in the MBC drama Royal Family. He voiced the lead character in a 3-D animation movie, Hong Gil Dong 2084, in

2011.

Along with co-U-KISS member Yeo Hoonmin, he was cast for a TV movie series, Holy Land, which was released in 2012. On October 16, 2013, NH Media announced that Dongho had left U-KISS. He chose to leave the entertainment industry entirely in 2013.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics