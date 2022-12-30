George RR Martin says 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs affected by Warner Bros Discovery merger

George RR Martin, the author of the fantasy book series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' and the man behind the world of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of the Dragon', has said that the development of future projects set in the world have been affected by the merger between Warner Bros and Discovery. The takeover by CEO David Zaslav of the new entity called Warner Bros Discovery has seen the cancellation of several projects, and some of them were even finished filming. This includes the $90 million 'Batgirl' movie. Apart from 'House of the Dragon', which is a prequel series to 'Game of Thrones', there are multiple in-development series at HBO that are set in the same world.

Were they affected by the merger? Martin in a new blog post titled 'Stuff and Nonsense' said yes. While talking about the successor shows, he said, "Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development. None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly."

One of those shows is a sequel, and the only one right now. It continues the story of Jon Snow and his adventures Beyond the Wall. If greenlit, the show will bring back Kit Harington in the role.

Then there is 'The Sea Snake', the story of Corlys Velaryon, the head of House Velaryon and the greatest Westerosi seafarer that ever lived. In 'House of the Dragon', the character is played by British actor Steve Toussaint.

There is also 'Ten Thousand Ships', which will follow the legendary warrior-queen Nymeria who led her people, the Rhoynar, to Westeros after the lords of Valyrian Freehold and their dragons attacked them. She brought her people to the southern part of Westeros, now called Dorne. She married the local King Mors Martell, and founded House Martell.

The animated The Golden Empire series will be about the easternmost region in the world created by Martin.