How 'American Tolkien' George RR Martin created the world of 'Game of Thrones'

American author George RR Martin, famously called 'American Tolkien' by TIME magazine, is 74 today. Born in Bayonne, New Jersey in 1948, Martin is best known for writing the fantasy series of novels called 'A Song of Ice and Fire', which spawned the megahit HBO TV series 'Game of Thrones', and currently ongoing prequel and spinoff series 'House of the Dragon'. But even before 'GoT' came into existence, Martin had built a huge fanbase through the vivid and detailed fantasy world he had created. And once the show debuted and thanks to HBO's marketing machinery became a global phenomenon, Martin's popularity skyrocketed. He and his works can be credited for making 'adult fantasy' a thing in television, where the genre was rare, and when it did appear it was almost exclusively geared towards younger audiences. And 'Game of Thrones' changed that

Let's take a brief look at how Martin created the world of Westeros, Essos, and so on that we have come to love. As you will see Martin was inspired by a variety of sources.