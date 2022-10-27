George RR Martin says 'The Winds of Winter' is three-quarters finished, says it will be biggest of them all

It has been more than a decade since the last book in George RR Martin's 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series, titled 'A Dance with Dragons' came out. The already formidable number of fans of the series were augmented after HBO's TV adaptation called 'Game of Thrones' premiered. But the series sped past the books in fifth and sixth seasons and ended in ignominy with seventh and eighth seasons that were written without the aid of any source material. All the while, Martin has refused to live up to the multiple promises as to when the next book, titled 'The Winds of Winter', is coming out.

So now, he has stopped giving any promises at all. The fans are doubly eager to read the two remaining books (the seventh and final book will be called 'A Dream of Spring') precisely because 'GoT' ending was so hugely disappointing and they expect and hope the book series will be better in that regard.

In the latest news, Martin has revealed an update about 'The Winds of Winter'. During an appearance on Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show', Martin said the sixth 'ASOIAF' book is going to be bigger than 'A Storm of Swords' and 'A Dance with Dragons', which were already pretty big tomes.

"I think it’s going to be a very big book [more than 1500 pages] and I think I’m about three-quarters of the way done. The characters all interweave and I’m actually finished with a couple of the characters, but not others. I have to finish all that weaving.”

'A Song of Ice and Fire' is mainly set on Westeros, which is one of the three known continents in this fictional world. On Westeros is Seven Kingdoms, which is actually only one kingdom, but called so because it was divided into seven realms some three centuries ago before the events of the series. In north, the Seven Kingdoms is bounded by the Wall, a structure built to protect the realm from threats from the frigid wastes.

Initially, Martin had planned a trilogy of novels with around 800 pages of material per book. But the world and the plot became too big and unwieldy to really subsume everything into just three books. The plan then move to five books, and finally (as of now) to seven books. Until now, only five books have been published, with the last one 'A Dance with Dragons' being released in 2011. It has been 11 years without the next book, titled 'The Winds of Winter'.



Meanwhile, 'House of the Dragon' ended with its season 1 on Sunday. Created by Martin and Ryan J. Condal, the series wa set two hundred years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ in the past of Westeros wherein the Targaryens ruled. Unlike ‘GoT’, ‘HotD’ was not based on a struggle for Iron Throne, but a struggle for the Iron Throne among Targaryens themselves.