George RR Martin on ‘toxic’ ‘Game of Thrones’ final season backlash: ‘I don’t trust them anymore’

Upcoming HBO series ‘House of the Dragon’ is the first spinoff of the network’s wildly successful fantasy show ‘Game of Thrones’ to see the light of the day. Many others are in varying stages of development, and the matter of whether they will be greenlit may depend on the success of ‘HotD’. Created by George RR Martin (the creator of this entire world) and Ryan J. Condal, the series is set two hundred years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ in the past of Westeros wherein the Targaryens ruled. Unlike ‘GoT’, ‘HotD’ is not based on a struggle for Iron Throne, but a struggle for the Iron Throne among Targaryens themselves.

What ‘House of the Dragon’ story is all about?

So it is a story of intra-family conflict. Emma D'Arcy plays the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who wishes to rule the Seven Kingdoms, at least as Queen Regent. The reigning king is Paddy Considine’s Viserys I Targaryen, who tries hard to please everybody. Matt Smith is Prince Daemon Targaryen, Viserys’ younger brother. Also in the mix is Alicent Hightower, Olivia Cooke’s character who is Rhaenyar’s friend, but marries the king, complicating things.

What are the chances of ‘House of the Dragon’ being a success?

The series has all the ingredients for a successful series: HBO’s budget and production quality, strong creative team and cast. But the shadow that was ‘Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season is looming over it. ‘GoT’ was the biggest show in the world, until it disappeared almost completely from the public imagination soon after a truncated and frankly terrible final season.

George RR Martin takes on “toxic” ‘Game of Thrones’ fans

Martin had a few blunt words about the “toxic” fans of the original series. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “The f—-g toxic internet and these podcasts out there saying that season eight left such a bad impression that people say, ‘Oh, I’m never going to watch them again’. I don’t trust them anymore.”

Nearly everything sufficiently popular in pop culture has a section of its fandom whose entitled fans believe the stories should be written and actors should be act in the way they want, and ‘Game of Thrones’ is no exception.

Will ‘House of the Dragon’ find success like its parent series? Only time will tell. ‘House of the Dragon’ premieres in less than a month on August 21.