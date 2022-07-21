'House of the Dragon' trailer: HBO series promises fiery dragon battles in an older struggle for Iron Throne

The first full trailer for the upcoming 'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'House of the Dragon' is here. The series is a prequel to the original HBO show and is set two centuries before the War of the Five Kings. The story is based on the originator of this world George RR Martin's book 'Fire & Blood'. As the title suggests, it tells the history of House Targaryen, which is reduced to just two members by the time 'Game of Thrones' begins -- Viserys (Harry Lloyd) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

Like the parent show, 'House of the Dragon', created by Martin and Ryan Condal, is also concerned with the struggle for the Iron Throne, the spiky seat made out of melted swords on which the monarch of Westeros sits. The difference, of course, is that this time the dragons will be involved, and way more than Daenerys' three. For during the timeline of 'GoT', the dragons were thought to be extinct. As the Targaryen power waned, dragons became weaker and weaker, until they were no bigger than cats.

That was of course until Dany's firedrakes hatched, the biggest of whom, Drogon, rivalled Balerion the Black Dread, one of the biggest dragons to arrive on Westerosi shores, in terms of size.

In 'House of the Dragon', King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is the reigning sovereign and has a daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy as adult and Milly Alcock as younger Rhaenyra) and a younger son Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). When the times comes to designate his heir, Viserys dithers. Also involved are Lady Alicent Hightower(Olivia Cooke), Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), his wife Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best), among others. The loyalties are divided, but most agree a woman should not be the realm's ruler. The war begins.

If you loved the spectacle of dragons in 'Game of Thrones', 'House of the Dragon', it appears, is going to deliver on that in droves. For the first time in this franchise, we will see dragons taking on each other. There is also everything else you expect from a 'GoT' spinoff: intrigue, machinations, conspiracies, backstabbing, and so on.

'House of the Dragon' premieres on August 21, 2022.