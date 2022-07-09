George RR Martin promises last two Game of Thrones books will be different from show's ending

HBO's fantasy drama series 'Game of Thrones' was by far the biggest show in the world at its peak. Thanks to HBO's dollars, the makers were able to believably craft an immersive world from author George RR Martin's fantasy series 'A Song of Ice and Fire'. A gritty recreation of quasi-mediaeval England, opulent sets, great writing, cast, characters with a lot of depth, and dizzyingly complex storylines involving lords, ladies, sellswords, preachers, wildlings, and so on with a generous dose of mythical beings like dragons and Whitewalkers.

The show was the biggest thing on the planet. Until it wasn't. Its fall was even steeper than its rise. The culprit was hurried, nonsensical last season and to some extent the preceding season and the fact that the show overtook Martin's books. He has written only five out of seven books.

Since that disastrous finale, Martin has wisely distanced himself from the show, saying in a roundabout way that the final two books will be quite different from the show. In other words, the show and book series will end differently.

He wrote on his blog, "I have been at work in my winter garden. Things are growing… and changing, as does happen with us gardeners. Things twist, things change, new ideas come to me (thank you, muse), old ideas prove unworkable, I write, I rewrite, I restructure, I rip everything apart and rewrite again, I go through doors that lead nowhere, and doors that open on marvels. Sounds mad, I know. But it’s how I write. Always has been. Always will be. For good or ill."

Meanwhile, several spinoffs of 'GoT' are in the works, beginning with 'House of the Dragon' which will release on August 21 this year. Co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal.