'Gangubai Kathiawadi' opens to heartening collections, Bhansali thanks real Gangubai

Belying the myth that women-centric films receive a tame welcome from the audience, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has recorded all-India collections of approximately 10 crore rupees on an opening day. The Friday opening combined with the weekend it has collected approximately Rs 35 crores. This, considering the Covid strictures and 50 per cent occupancy in theatres in several states, is very very impressive for a female-centric film.

Trade guru Taran Adarsh analyzes, “Two names are responsible for the solid start of Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt. These two names have brought audiences back to cinema halls, but the reason why the film has worked and worked so well with the viewers is that it has Sanjay Leela Bhansali stamp all over it.”

Praising Bhansali’s vision, Taran says, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a genius, a magician and someone whom the audience respects. They know that if they are going to watch a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, the emphasis will be on content and that's what Gangubai Kathiawadi offers. At a time when people are craving for good content, Gangubai Kathiawadi reaffirms the fact that a good story will always find takers.”

Taran feels happy days are here for the film industry. “With this film, the industry is smiling again. With this film, the housefull boards are back again. With this film, cinemas are back again. With this film, moviegoers are back again. Await the forthcoming releases. Picture abhi baki hai.”

Bihar exhibitor Roshan Singh says the film is showing increased collections with every show. “It is an amazing film. It has the full Sanjay Leela Bhansali stamp on it. Mesmerizing visuals, a powerful story and an outstanding performance by Alia Bhatt. The collections are jumping with every show. I think Gangubai will eventually be one of the biggest moneyspinners from Bhansali Saab.”

Sanjay Bhansali wonders why films with female heroes open to fewer collections than their male counterparts. “Why this gender discrimination? The male or female protagonist, the content should dictate the choice of the audience. I am glad Gangubai has been so widely appreciated. I can feel the real Gangubai’s soul blessing our film. If she saw this film I know she would have been happy.”