Bollywood films & their love for real life gangsters: Gangubai Kathiawadi to Haseena Parkar

Bollywood’s love and audience madness for gangster films is not a strange thing for anyone. Over the years, makers have shown the life and times of the most famous gangster and decoits on the silver screen. Adding one more to the list is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest outing 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is based on the real-life of the most powerful, loved and respected madams of Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura.

Before Gangubai Kathiawadi, here’s a list of movies based on the life of real-life mob bosses.