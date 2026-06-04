/Clint Eastwood officially retires at 95: A look at his 5 career-defining films- From Unforgiven to Million Dollar Baby

Clint Eastwood is a veteran actor and director. Recently, his son, Kyle Eastwood, confirmed his dad's retirement during a segment with the French media outlet, France Info. He stated, "I have many fond memories of working with him. Now he’s retired, he’s 95 years old. I was very lucky to be able to work with him on quite a few films. It was a great experience for me."

While Clint did not personally announce his retirement, many believe Juror No. 2 was his final film as a director.