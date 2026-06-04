/Clint Eastwood officially retires at 95: A look at his 5 career-defining films- From Unforgiven to Million Dollar Baby

Clint Eastwood, one of the most renowned actors, directors and producers, has officially retired at 95, his son Kyle Eastwood confirmed. Here's a look at his Oscar-winning films, iconic performances, and achievements in a 70-year-long career.
Clint Eastwood, the American actor, filmmaker and producer, has officially retired, as confirmed by his son, Kyle Eastwood. Here's a look at his award-winning movies and his remarkable journey, spanning over 70 years, beginning in 1955 and stretching across seven decades.
Clint Eastwood is a veteran actor and director. Recently, his son, Kyle Eastwood, confirmed his dad's retirement during a segment with the French media outlet, France Info. He stated, "I have many fond memories of working with him. Now he’s retired, he’s 95 years old. I was very lucky to be able to work with him on quite a few films. It was a great experience for me."
While Clint did not personally announce his retirement, many believe Juror No. 2 was his final film as a director.
Clint Eastwood began his acting career with the 1955 sci-fi horror film Revenge of the Creature. Later, Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy propelled him into international superstardom and made him one of the most celebrated actors of his generation. After portraying several remarkable roles, Eastwood moved behind the camera and directed more than 40 films. Many of these films have earned him Academy Awards or nominations over the years, particularly for their emotional and heartfelt drama. Let’s take a look at the films.
Served as the director, actor and producer, the film amassed vast critical acclaim for its strong narrative. Eastwood won two Oscars at the 65th Academy Awards in 1993. One as Best Director and the other as producer for Best Picture. He was also nominated in the Best Actor category.
Directed, acted and produced by Clint Eastwood, Million Dollar Baby is one of the highly acclaimed sports dramas. It saw massive success at the 77th Academy Awards and won two Oscars for Eastwood, including Best Director and Best Picture. The story follows Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank), a determined underdog who convinces hardened boxing trainer Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) to train her. After she becomes a successful fighter, a tragic in-ring accident leaves her paralysed, turning the narrative into an edge-of-the-seat thriller.
A 2003 critically acclaimed Boston crime drama directed by Eastwood centres on childhood friends Jimmy (Sean Penn), Dave (Tim Robbins) and Sean (Kevin Bacon), who reunite after Jimmy's daughter gets murdered and leads Sean to investigate the case.
The war action film features Bradley Cooper as Chris Kyle, a SEAL sniper who has saved countless lives on the battlefield. But a drastic turn comes when he cannot let go of the horrors he has experienced in the past, which have left him unable to adjust to civilian life.
Directed by Clint Eastwood,who also played the lead, the film portrays the iconic artist as Dave, a radio jockey, alongside Jessica Walter as Evelyn. The story follows them dating each other, but their lives are turned upside down when Dave learns that Evelyn suffers from a personality disorder and becomes extremely possessive.