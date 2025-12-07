/Meet top 5 batters fastest to 4,000 runs in T20s, one active Indian on list

From Chris Gayle to Shaun Marsh, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 4,000 runs in T20s. This list also includes Babar Azam, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad
Former West Indies batting great Chris Gayle tops the list of batters fastest to 4,000 runs in T20s. To achieve this milestone, he took 109 matches and 107 innings.
Shaun Marsh, known for his attacking batting, features next on this list, having completed his 4,000 runs in T20s in 115 matches and 113 innings.
The former Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, features third on this list. He took 118 matches and 115 innings to reach his 4000-run mark in T20s.
The star Kiwis opener, Devon Conway, is fourth on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 121 matches and 116 innings.
Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is the fifth-quickest to reach 4000 runs in T20 cricket, unlocking this milestone in 121 matches and 116 innings.