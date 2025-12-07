LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 batters fastest to 4,000 runs in T20s, one active Indian on list

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 4,000 runs in T20s, one active Indian on list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 07, 2025, 16:45 IST | Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 16:45 IST

From Chris Gayle to Shaun Marsh, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 4,000 runs in T20s. This list also includes Babar Azam, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chris Gayle - 107 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Chris Gayle - 107 innings

Former West Indies batting great Chris Gayle tops the list of batters fastest to 4,000 runs in T20s. To achieve this milestone, he took 109 matches and 107 innings.

Shaun Marsh - 113 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shaun Marsh - 113 innings

Shaun Marsh, known for his attacking batting, features next on this list, having completed his 4,000 runs in T20s in 115 matches and 113 innings.

Babar Azam - 115 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: PSL)

Babar Azam - 115 innings

The former Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, features third on this list. He took 118 matches and 115 innings to reach his 4000-run mark in T20s.

Devon Conway - 116 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Devon Conway - 116 innings

The star Kiwis opener, Devon Conway, is fourth on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 121 matches and 116 innings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 116 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 116 innings

Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is the fifth-quickest to reach 4000 runs in T20 cricket, unlocking this milestone in 121 matches and 116 innings.

Trending Photo

Bigg Boss 19: A look at biggest fights in the show's history across all seasons
8

Bigg Boss 19: A look at biggest fights in the show's history across all seasons

Top 5 Indian ODI run scorers in 2025: Kohli at no. 1, check where Rohit stands
5

Top 5 Indian ODI run scorers in 2025: Kohli at no. 1, check where Rohit stands

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 4,000 runs in T20s, one active Indian on list
5

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 4,000 runs in T20s, one active Indian on list

Israel's Iron Beam vs Iron Dome: How world’s first operational laser shield differs from most deployed air defense system
8

Israel's Iron Beam vs Iron Dome: How world’s first operational laser shield differs from most deployed air defense system

'Norris vs Verstappen vs Piastri': The thrilling math behind Formula 1's championship decider in Abu Dhabhi tonight
7

'Norris vs Verstappen vs Piastri': The thrilling math behind Formula 1's championship decider in Abu Dhabhi tonight