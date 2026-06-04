/Monsoon 2026 arrives in India: Kerala soaked, Delhi experiences stormy weather. Is the heatwave over? | In pics

The monsoon has officially arrived in India, bringing rain to Kerala and parts of the South while setting the stage for its northward march. With forecasts for Delhi, Maharashtra and the Northeast now in focus, the 2026 rainy season is officially underway. When will monsoon reach you?
The Southwest Monsoon has officially arrived on the Indian mainland, bringing an end to weeks of anticipation and marking the start of the country's crucial four-month rainy season.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon made landfall over Kerala on Thursday (Jun 4), three days later than its normal onset date of June 1. The arrival is expected to bring widespread rainfall across southern India while gradually advancing northward in the coming weeks.
According to the IMD, the monsoon has already covered:
- Entire Kerala
- Entire Lakshadweep Islands
- Mahe (Puducherry)
The weather office said widespread rainfall and isolated heavy showers over Kerala during the past two days helped establish favourable conditions for the official onset.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue across parts of Kerala over the next week.
The monsoon has already advanced into parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, including regions around Mangaluru, Coimbatore and Udhagamandalam (Ooty).
According to the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during the next few days as the weather system strengthens over southern India.
The IMD says atmospheric conditions remain highly favourable for further advancement.
Reports suggest that conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh during the next two to three days.
The weather system is also expected to push rapidly into northeastern states.
According to the IMD, parts of:
- Assam
- Meghalaya
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Nagaland
- Manipur
- Mizoram
- Tripura
could witness significant rainfall activity as the monsoon expands its footprint across eastern India.
Residents of Delhi-NCR may be enjoying cooler weather, but the monsoon itself is still weeks away.
According to IMD projections, the monsoon is expected to officially reach Delhi between June 27 and June 30.
For now, the capital is experiencing pre-monsoon thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds linked to western disturbances and moisture inflow.
The IMD has already issued weather alerts for thunderstorms and rainfall over the region.
North India will have to wait a little longer. According to estimates, Punjab will likely experience monsoon between June 28 and July 5.
Jammu & Kashmir could welcome monsoon rains between July 1 and July 5.
Until then, both regions are expected to witness intermittent thunderstorms, lightning activity and gusty winds associated with pre-monsoon weather systems.
While the onset has been vigorous, forecasters remain cautious about the overall season. According to the IMD, India is expected to receive around 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall during the 2026 monsoon season.
The weather office has warned of a growing El Niño influence, which could weaken rainfall later in the season.