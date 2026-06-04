The US National Security Agency (NSA) recommends restarting smartphones once a week as a simple cybersecurity measure. According to its Mobile Device Best Practices guide, a reboot can help remove certain types of malware that exist only in a device's volatile memory (RAM) and do not save themselves to permanent storage. When a device restarts, its RAM is cleared, disrupting malicious software that may be running temporarily. This makes it harder for attackers to maintain access to a device or continue collecting data.

The NSA stresses that weekly reboots should be part of broader digital hygiene. It also advises users to disable Bluetooth when not needed, avoid public Wi-Fi and USB charging stations, and install software updates promptly. While not a complete defence, rebooting offers a quick, low-effort security boost.