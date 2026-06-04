While Samsung suggests a daily restart to keep everyday apps running smoothly, the NSA recommends a weekly reboot as a vital cybersecurity defence to clear temporary malware from the RAM. Daily reboots are best for older phones with limited memory.
There has always been a concern for smartphone users to keep their phone at peak performance even its get older. To improve the performance, it is always advised to restart the phone; however, the gap between the timings still remains uncertain. Samsung‘s official support guidance recommends restarting a Galaxy smartphone every day, while the US National Security Agency advises doing so once a week. Although the recommendations varied, they are intended for different types of users and are based on distinct considerations. The difference in frequency is less about the device itself and more about user behaviour. Samsung's advice is aimed at everyday users who may only notice issues when an app crashes or the phone starts malfunctioning. In contrast, the NSA's recommendation assumes users are more proactive and can identify and address potential problems before they escalate.
Restarting a smartphone clears its RAM and shuts down all active and background processes, allowing the device to start fresh with only essential services running. This helps eliminate minor software glitches that build up over time and can cause freezing, lagging or app crashes. Unlike manually closing apps, a restart ensures every process is fully terminated, and memory is properly released. It can also improve battery performance by stopping background services or malfunctioning apps that consume excessive power. In some cases, prolonged uptime may lead to inaccurate battery readings or faster-than-expected battery drain. Restarting the phone forces the system to recalibrate battery usage, helping restore more consistent performance and preventing users from mistakenly assuming their battery is defective.
Samsung's recommendation to restart Galaxy phones daily is designed for users who may not notice performance issues until they become disruptive. According to the company's support guide, regular reboots help clear minor glitches and prevent slowdowns or app freezes before they worsen. To simplify the process, Samsung offers an automation feature under Settings > Battery and Device Care > Automation, allowing phones to restart automatically at a scheduled time. However, the restart only occurs if the screen is off, the device is idle, the battery level is above 30 per cent, and the SIM card lock is disabled. The daily reboot schedule is especially beneficial for older or budget smartphones with limited RAM, as they are more prone to performance issues caused by background processes.
The US National Security Agency (NSA) recommends restarting smartphones once a week as a simple cybersecurity measure. According to its Mobile Device Best Practices guide, a reboot can help remove certain types of malware that exist only in a device's volatile memory (RAM) and do not save themselves to permanent storage. When a device restarts, its RAM is cleared, disrupting malicious software that may be running temporarily. This makes it harder for attackers to maintain access to a device or continue collecting data.
The NSA stresses that weekly reboots should be part of broader digital hygiene. It also advises users to disable Bluetooth when not needed, avoid public Wi-Fi and USB charging stations, and install software updates promptly. While not a complete defence, rebooting offers a quick, low-effort security boost.
The weekly cadence is enough for all those users with a recent flagship phone who install monthly security patches when they arrive. However, if a phone goes several weeks without an update, a manual restart can help maintain performance and security. For those using older devices, running low on storage, or frequently delaying software updates, Samsung’s recommendation of a daily restart offers added protection. Automated restart features make this easy by handling the process overnight. Ultimately, the ideal restart schedule depends on how actively users monitor and maintain their devices.