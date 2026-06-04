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Shocking visuals: Massive fire at Chennai dumpyard, thick black smoke engulfs nearby areas

Moohita Kaur Garg
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2026, 17:36 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 17:36 IST

A major fire broke out in Chennai on Thursday (4 June), resulting in extensive damage to more than 100 cars. Shocking visuals circulating online show thick smoke over nearby areas.

Massive fire in Chennai
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(Photograph: X/@guhayavarman)

Massive fire in Chennai

A massive fire broke out at the Pallikaranai dumpyard in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday (4 June). Thick black smoke blanketed surrounding areas, triggering panic.

Fire guts 100 cars
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(Photograph: AFP)

Fire guts 100 cars

The fire rapidly spread to a nearby area holding police-seized vehicles. The damage was extensive, reportedly gutting more than 100 cars. The burning of the vehicle dumping site added to the intensity of the fire.

Startling visuals online
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(Photograph: X/@vijay27anand)

Startling visuals online

Visuals have been circulating on social media, showing dense black smoke rising from the dumpyard and covering nearby roads and highways. The thick smoke reduced visibility for commuters, and residents reportedly complained of breathing difficulties as the air filled with smoke, dust and the smell of burning waste.

Proximity to a sensitive marshland
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(Photograph: AFP)

Proximity to a sensitive marshland

The incident occurred in close proximity to the Pallikaranai marshland, one of Chennai's most important wetland ecosystems.

Containment operations underway
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(Photograph: AFP)

Containment operations underway

Fire and Rescue Services teams reached the spot and deployed multiple fire tenders in an effort to contain the blaze. Water tankers were also reportedly present, assisting the firefighting operations. The cause of the fire has not been identified, and investigations are expected to get under way once the site is declared safe.

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