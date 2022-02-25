'Gangubai Kathiawadi' review: Alia Bhatt is a scene-stealer in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's visual drama

The grandeur and the visual extravaganza on any Sanjay Leela Bhansali film are the usual tropes. His latest 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' featuring the incredibly Alia Bhatt is no different. Visual opulence, stunning sets make the film a quintessential Bhansali big-budget blockbuster but 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' scores over and above the obvious- for its performances, for a distinctly feminist voice, for re-telling a story about a section that is always overlooked in Indian society.

Based on chapters from the book ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’ by Hussain Zaidi, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is set in the early 1950s and spans over 15 years nearly and showcases the journey of a girl called Ganga who came to Mumbai to become a heroine, was sold off to a brothel by her lover and eventually made Kamathipura- Mumbai's famous red-light district, her home and its people her family.

Bhatt plays the young vulnerable, starry-eyed Ganga, who decides to elope one day with the man who she thinks loves her and has promised her the stars. On her arrival to Bombay, she is taken to a brothel, sold off and kept captive for two days without any water or food. Guilty of running away from home without informing her parents, ashamed of the place she is has been sold to, Ganga decides to stay back and make prostitution her profession. Over some time, Ganga becomes Gangu, a name to reckon with in the area, who knows her worth and fights for the rights of her people.

A terrible encounter with a client makes Gangu go to the local ganglord Rahim Lala (Ajay Devgn) for justice. Impressed by her honesty, the two strike an uncanny friendship, helping Gangu gain prominence in the area, win local elections and become the voice of the people there.

Fuelled by theatrics, stunning camera work and detailed screenplay, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is an engrossing

film. The plot may be known but the performances, led by Alia Bhatt keep the viewers hooked through its nearly three hours runtime.

The past three releases of Bhansali's have been centred around love and emotions around it. All featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead playing historical characters. With 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Bhansali shifts focus to Mumbai or Bombay in the 1940s-50s and tells the story of an uncanny hero- a mafia queen which is so refreshing from his past releases.

Bhansali and co-writer Utkarshini Vashishtha give the story a distinct, strong female voice. Gangu is not ashamed of her past, she is not apologetic of her background and knows her rights too well. She is ahead of her time, knows the power a woman holds in her lifetime and only has the men in her life to help her causes. A scene, that is also part of the trailer, has Gangu taking a few young girls- kids of the brothel- to the nearby school for admission. She offers her name as mother's name and when probed to reveal the father's name, nonchalantly declares 'Dev Anand' highlighting the patriarchy that is imbibed in the system. Then a scene where she delivers a long lecture at Azad Maidaan- she uses humour and facts to highlight the importance of prostitutes in society. In another scene, she reasons with the women why do men have so much arrogance when women are the ones who handle everything.

Alia is the star of Bhansali's story. She is equal parts vulnerable, equal parts feisty. She exudes power, charm and charisma as Gangubai Kathiawadi and beautifully shows the journey of a young, naive girl making her living in the red light district and eventually becoming a force to reckon with. Many had doubted her casting when the film was initially announced and felt she was too young to play the Mafia queen. But Alia brings in so much gravitas to her character that it is hard to look at anyone else in the film when Alia is around. This is in a film that boasts of great performances by almost every single actor- the screentime notwithstanding.

The men in the film are all enablers to Gangu's rise and evolution to a godly woman. There is Ajay Devgn, playing the silent, just Mafia lord who helps Gangu gain prominence in her area. TV actor Shantanu Maheshwari makes an impressive debut as Afsan, the man who falls head over heels for Gangu, never crosses the line and gains respect and affection from her in return. Bhatt and Maheshwari's scenes are all about first love and the two beautifully perform to it. Vijay Raaz plays a eunuch with so grace and dignity and is the person who makes Gangu aspire for a political career. Then there Jim Sarbh, who plays a journalist who helps Gangu become a national sensation. The actors fit their role well and deliver to their script, never overstepping Bhatt - who is truly the hero of the film.

The songs have the Bhansali trademark. Slow soulful numbers- mostly picturised when Bhatt is seen romancing Maheshwari. The fast numbers are traditional Garba numbers- which may remind you of songs of 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela'.

Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee- a frequent collaborator with Bhansali- makes the film visually so rich. Scenes where the girls get dressed sitting on a bench minutes before they head out to attract possible customers seem like paintings. Chatterjee's frames enhance Bhansali's signature style but are never too opulent because that's not what the script demands.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has the right amount of melodrama, humour, emotions and dialogue baazi that make for a typical Bollywood blockbuster. The difference is that while such films in Bollywood is mostly led by a male superstar, here it's a heroine who truly makes the film and its character her own.

Watch it for Bhansali, the powerful story of a woman who made her mark despite the odds against her and watches it for queen Alia Bhatt.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' releases in theatres on February 25.