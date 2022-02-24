Exclusive: Alia Bhatt weighs in on the importance of Indian films going to Oscars

Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is ready for its theatrical release on February 25 after a world premiere at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival 2022. The actress sat down with WION for an exclusive chat discussing her first Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, importance of taking Indian films to global platforms like Oscars and the reaction to her film at Berlinale.

“It’s a matter of time. Now the film just needs to release and with it all the tension,” laughs the bubbly actress as she gears for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. “It's been a while that my film has released in a theatre.”

Taking Gangubai Kathiawadi to the Berlinale 2022 along with the director, Alia revealed that it was great to watch the film “for the first time with an audience and that too 750 people even though the theatre was at 50% capacity”. “It’s actually a very unique experience because you actually hear the audience responding to the film for the first time. You get a good sense. I think they were pretty involved with the film. There was a lot of love post that (screening). Whatever reviews have come in, so far have been good.”

Alia is not new to film festival circuits and this happens to be her third appearance at the Berlinale. Not just that, her last film ‘Gully Boy’ with Ranveer Singh even went to Oscars as India’s official entry. It didn’t get nominated however.

On how important she feels is this exposure to Indian films at global platforms, she said, “It’s extremely important if the film has that palette that it will be enjoyable to a global audience. It’s a good platform for recognition. This happened last time with Gully Boy also when it premiered in Berlin, and got selected in Oscars. People over there watch your film because of that.”

“Eventually what is the purpose of making a film, to get the maximum number of people to watch your film. Getting an international audience is about getting exposure, for your film to get those many eyeballs. In that sense, it’s great because the conversation becomes more juicy. Not like you can't do without it, it's another feather in your hat,” added Alia.

Alia Bhatt stars in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi, one of Mumbai's well-known and influential brothel owners back in the 1950s and 60s. The film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

