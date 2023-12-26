G-Dragon launches anti-drug foundation after being cleared of drug allegations

K-pop sensation G-Dragon has emerged from a recent drug controversy with a profound gesture that's reshaping his legacy. After being cleared of drug allegations, the iconic artist not only returned to the limelight but initiated a bold venture aimed at making a positive impact. G-Dragon has launched an anti-drug foundation through his new agency, Galaxy Corporation, accompanied by a significant donation.

Once a prominent figure at YG Entertainment, G-Dragon's music has left an indelible mark in the world of K-pop. Now, he's leveraging his personal journey to inspire hope and transformation. His substantial contribution and the establishment of an anti-drug foundation signify a proactive stance, aiming to turn a contentious chapter into a catalyst for constructive change.

According to Galaxy Entertainment via Nate News, the foundation's objective aligns with G-Dragon's mission to create a society devoid of prejudice, leveraging his music as a tool for positive impact. Their inaugural project will focus on eradicating drug abuse and supporting the rehabilitation of addicted youth.

Confirming the donation, G-Dragon emphasised, "The first donation will be based on the name of VIP (BIGBANG’s fandom name), and I will make a full donation under the name of the Guardians of Daisy, which I voluntarily created through this incident."

Galaxy Entertainment clarified that the charitable initiative is named JUSPEACE, derived from "justice" and "peace." G-Dragon's individual donation, amounting to ₩300 million KRW (approximately $231,000), signifies his commitment to this cause.