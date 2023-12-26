Alia-Ranbir, Shahid-Mira, Sidharth-Kiara: B-town couples jet off for New Year vacay

After celebrating Christmas in Mumbai, several Bollywood couples are heading to undisclosed locations to celebrate New Year's Eve party in style. On Tuesday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were seen leaving for New Year vacation from Mumbai airport.

While Kiara sported a white sweatshirt with matching joggers, Sidharth wore a black tee with a checkered shirt and matching lowers for their airport looks. Before leaving the departure gate, they happily posed for the paps and greeted them.

Shahid and Mira sported matching casual outfits and radiated joy as they smiled at the paps at the airport. They were accompanied by their two children.

Alia and Ranbir were seen at Kalina Private Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday as they left for an undisclosed location for New Year celebrations. The couple was accompanied by their little munchkin Raha Kapoor, who made her paparazzi debut on Christmas.

Check out the viral videos below!

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot this year on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in Yodha and Kiara will be next seen in Game Changer.

Alia and Ranbir took wedding vows in April 2022 after dating for over five years. On the movie front, Ranbir was last seen in Animal while Alia was last seen in Heart of Stone, which marked her Hollywood debut.