Dino Morea celebrates Christmas with PM Narendra Modi at his Delhi residence: Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the festive occasion of Christmas with a special celebration held at his residence in the national capital on Monday. Among the notable attendees was actor Dino Morea, who shared glimpses of the event on his Instagram account, expressing gratitude to PM Modi for the warm invitation.

"Christmas lunch was beautiful this year. Dear Sir, the Honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji, thank you for inviting us to your home for a lovely Christmas lunch. To meet you and listen to you speak, and experience how gracious a host you are has been truly memorable. Thank you, Sir," Dino captioned the pictures. Check it out below!

During the gathering, PM Modi highlighted the significance of Jesus Christ's teachings centred on compassion and service. He said, "Christmas is a day when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. This is also an occasion to remember his life's message and values. He lived the ideals of kindness and service... He worked on making an inclusive society that had justice for everyone... These ideals are working as a guiding light for the development journey of our country."

Recognizing the invaluable contributions of the Christian community, the Prime Minister lauded their role in India's freedom movement. He specifically highlighted the influence of intellectual thinkers and leaders, citing the pivotal role played by Sushil Kumar Rudra, Principal of St. Stephen's College, as acknowledged by Mahatma Gandhi in conceptualising the Non-Cooperation Movement.

PM Modi further underscored the community's active engagement in societal progress, particularly in areas such as education, healthcare, and social welfare. He commended their efforts in fostering an inclusive society, resonating with the developmental journey of the nation.