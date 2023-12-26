Armaan Malik's 'Kasam Se' to King's 'Tu Jana Na Piya': Top 5 Hindi romantic hits of the year

The musical landscape of 2023 proved to be a maestro in its own right, gracing listeners with an array of soothing tracks. These melodies infused the air with romance, stirring feelings of love among the populace and leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of many. With the beats, these songs painted the town red with romance and evoked a sense of love among the people.

Love knows no bounds, and in the melodies of 2023, it found its voice in some truly exceptional romantic hits. Here are the top 5 that have been stealing hearts and playlists with their enchanting tunes and soulful lyrics:

Kasam Se - Armaan Mallik

Prince of Pop & Romance Armaan Mallik's voice effortlessly wraps the listener's heart around it, and "Kasam Se" is a shining example of his alluring vocal prowess. This love anthem, with its heartfelt lyrics penned by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Amaal Mallik, showcases Armaan's ability to infuse every note with life and emotion. It underscores his artistry and solidifies the song's status as a romantic masterpiece.

Tu Jana Na Piya by King

"Tu Jaana Na Piya" by King showcases his multifaceted talent as he takes on the roles of singer, composer, and lyricist, displaying his versatility and artistic vision. His melodic voice, combined with his heartfelt lyrics and composition, makes this romantic song a standout track of 2023 which managed to top several charts. Its popularity on social media platforms and especially Instagram reels is a reflection of its success, as it continues to trend and capture the hearts of listeners everywhere.

Hass Hass - Diljit Singh

Diljit Singh's "Hass Hass" is an irresistible romantic track that beautifully captures the essence of love with its melodious appeal. The song, composed by Greg Kurstin and penned by Diljit Dosanjh, Indrr Bajwa, and Sia, stands out in the realm of romantic ballads. Diljit Singh's emotive delivery, combined with Sia's Punjabi vocals, has made waves and garnered praise from people across the country.

Tum Kya Mile - Arijit Singh

Tum Kya Mile from the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani emerged as a soul-stirring melody, enchanting listeners with its emotive rendition by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Composed by the maestro Pritam and penned by the prolific Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song not only showcased the vocal prowess of Singh and Ghoshal but also exemplified the artistry of its creators. With its poignant lyrics, evocative composition, and scenic video "Tum Kya Mile" captured the essence of love's complexities, resonating deeply with audiences and earning its place as one of the top romantic hits of the year.

Pehle Kabhi - Vishal Mishra

Vishal Mishra's "Pehle Kabhi" is a beautiful song that resonates with listeners through its soulful melody and nostalgic lyrics. Mishra's vocals, combined with his composition and Rashmi Virag's heartfelt words, create a mesmerizing experience that lingers long after the song ends. Loved by audiences, Vishal Mishra's magical voice adds an extra layer of emotion to this heartfelt composition, making it a cherished piece in the world of romantic music.